Wiltse takes no-hitter into seventh and Central gets run in seventh to beat Buchanan

Central High pitcher Ryan Wiltse took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the Grizzlies beat host Buchanan 1-0 Friday night in Tri-River Athletic Conference baseball.
Wiltse said he had all of his pitches working, but the key to his success was getting ahead in the count by using his offspeed pitches. “I wanted to be able to control the count with the curveball, get them off balance.”
Jacob King broke up the no-hitter with a single up the middle in the seventh but Wiltse shut the Bears down.
Central coach Mitch Mulligan called his junior pitcher a bulldog. “He was in sync with the pitching coach and he wasn’t going to leave this field without a win tonight.”
The Grizzlies scratched out their run in the top of the seventh. Kameron Bryant singled and pinch-runner Johnny White later scored from second when Gavin Mancha dropped a two-out hit into shallow center field.
Early in the TRAC season Central (7-4, 2-1) and Buchanan (10-2, 2-1) are tied for second behind Clovis North (10-1, 3-0), which beat Clovis (6-5, 1-2) 2-0 on Friday.
