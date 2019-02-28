Prep Baseball & Softball

National-champion coach Tom Donald won’t be back with Buchanan this season

By Anthony Galaviz

February 28, 2019 03:04 PM

Buchanan High baseball coach Tom Donald, center, in a 2017 game.
Tom Donald is stepping away for the season as the Buchanan High baseball coach, Clovis Unified announced Thursday.

District spokeswoman Kelly Avants said Donald informed his team Thursday afternoon. Donald hasn’t been with the team since the season started on Feb. 12. He is still teaching, Avants said.

Last week, Clovis Unified said Donald was expected to return shortly after the start of the Tri-River Athletic Conference season in March. In a statement released then, the district said Donald’s absence from coaching was so he could attend to personal business.

Donald led the team to two national baseball championships in the past decade.

Donald missed time before: In 2007, he was removed from the team by the district for the final three weeks of the season for an undisclosed reason.

Assistant coach John Sylvia has been running the program in Donald’s absence.

The Bears opened the season Feb. 12 are 5-1 heading into the Central California Showcase against Franklin-Elk Grove at 6 p.m. Friday.

