James Bell, Blake Sodersten and others pick up all-state baseball recognition

Former Clovis North High catcher James Bell and Clovis pitcher Blake Sodersten were named to the 37th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State baseball first team.

Bell led the Broncos to a 23-9 record after he had four home runs and drove in 22 runs. He was named most valuable player in the Fresno Easter Classic after a 2-1 victory over Clovis West.

James Bell circles the bases after hitting a grand slam in the second inning in Clovis North's 9-6 victory over Redwood in the championship game of the Fresno Easter Classic at Stan Bledsoe Field on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Anthony Galaviz The Fresno Bee

Bell, who will play college baseball at Oregon, was the Tri-River Athletic Conference co-offensive player of the year.

Sodersten finished with an 8-2 record with a 1.08 ERA and had two no-hitters. He was named TRAC Pitcher of the Year.

Next season, Sodersten will play at Cal State Northridge.

Blake Sodersten in action for Clovis High. Twitter

Other players who were recognized:

▪ Named to the all-state second team was senior Kohl Simas (Clovis West) as a multi-purpose (pitching, hitting) player.

▪ Named to the all-state third team (reserved for seniors from large schools) were pitcher Nick Castro (Clovis West) and multi-purpose Jared Aguilar (Clovis East).

▪ Medium schools: Two from San Joaquin Memorial, first-team senior pitcher Juston Fuson and second-team sophomore outfielder Jalen McMullen.

▪ Small schools first team: Senior catcher Sean Chambers (Kerman) and Sierra Pacific brothers Sam Springer (senior, multi-purpose) and Will Springer (junior, pitcher).

▪ Small schools second team: Three juniors, infielder Chase Schellenger (Liberty-Madera Ranchos), multi-purpose J.T. Hammer (Fowler) and multi-purpose Robby Stevenson (Woodlake).

▪ All-state underclass: junior infielders Brady Hormel (Buchanan) and Hunter Bryan (Redwood) made first team; junior catcher Darrien Miller (Clovis), sophomore pitcher Riley Cooper (Clovis North), junior pitcher Ben Pedersen (Tulare Union) and junior outfielder Brock Jones (Buchanan) made second team.