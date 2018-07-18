James Bell, Blake Sodersten and others pick up all-state baseball recognition

Former Clovis North High catcher James Bell and Clovis pitcher Blake Sodersten were named to the 37th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State baseball first team.
Bell led the Broncos to a 23-9 record after he had four home runs and drove in 22 runs. He was named most valuable player in the Fresno Easter Classic after a 2-1 victory over Clovis West.
Bell, who will play college baseball at Oregon, was the Tri-River Athletic Conference co-offensive player of the year.
Sodersten finished with an 8-2 record with a 1.08 ERA and had two no-hitters. He was named TRAC Pitcher of the Year.
Next season, Sodersten will play at Cal State Northridge.
Other players who were recognized:
▪ Named to the all-state second team was senior Kohl Simas (Clovis West) as a multi-purpose (pitching, hitting) player.
▪ Named to the all-state third team (reserved for seniors from large schools) were pitcher Nick Castro (Clovis West) and multi-purpose Jared Aguilar (Clovis East).
▪ Medium schools: Two from San Joaquin Memorial, first-team senior pitcher Juston Fuson and second-team sophomore outfielder Jalen McMullen.
▪ Small schools first team: Senior catcher Sean Chambers (Kerman) and Sierra Pacific brothers Sam Springer (senior, multi-purpose) and Will Springer (junior, pitcher).
▪ Small schools second team: Three juniors, infielder Chase Schellenger (Liberty-Madera Ranchos), multi-purpose J.T. Hammer (Fowler) and multi-purpose Robby Stevenson (Woodlake).
▪ All-state underclass: junior infielders Brady Hormel (Buchanan) and Hunter Bryan (Redwood) made first team; junior catcher Darrien Miller (Clovis), sophomore pitcher Riley Cooper (Clovis North), junior pitcher Ben Pedersen (Tulare Union) and junior outfielder Brock Jones (Buchanan) made second team.
