City softball all-stars beat County on walkoff

In a game that was wild at the start and the finish, City beat County 8-7 on a walkoff Wednesday night in the 37th annual City County All-Star Softball Game at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond.
Playing special all-star rules (nine innings, free substitution), the game had a furious finish when County scored four runs in the top of the ninth to tie the score. But City came back to end it in the bottom of the ninth, with Edison's Kayla Bowen hitting a towering double to left field to score Clovis' Tori Mueller.
Parlier's Amanda Beltran had an RBI triple and Sanger's Stephanie Herring drove in teammate Vanessa Hernandez with the tying run to highlight the top of the ninth.
City went ahead 6-0 in the first inning highlighted by a three-run homer by Clovis' Emily Puente.
Edison's Mackenzie Soper threw three shutout innings in the middle of the game and had a double and a walk at the plate, earning the City MVP award. Herring was 3 for 3 and was named County MVP.
The Jenny Eller Most Inspirational Player awards, voted by their teammates, were Hernandez and Mueller. The award is named for the Bullard High catcher who was diagnosed with leukemia before her senior season but came back to get an at-bat in the North Yosemite League championship game and then played all nine innings of the 1992 all-star game, when she was named most inspirational. Eller died in 1995 after devoting time to Valley Children's Hospital and the Central California Blood Center.
Former Bullard pitching star Courtney Dale was inducted into the City County All-Star Softball Game Hall of Fame. Dale, now the coach at Clovis North, had an epic face-off with Amanda Scott in the 1996 game. She was an All-American at UCLA, played six years on Team USA and was MVP of the Japanese pro league in 2002.
