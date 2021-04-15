‘The pillar of our family.’ Fresno-area coach who advocated for multi-sport athletes dies

Dan Wild, a longtime coach and teacher in the Central Section who strongly believed that students should play multiple sports, died Friday of congestive heart failure. He was 65 years old. The Wild family

Dan Wild, a longtime coach and teacher in the Central Section who strongly believed that students should play multiple sports, died Friday of congestive heart failure.

He was 65 years old.

Wild coached a variety of sports and at all levels of high school play, with stops at Sanger High, Selma, Washington Union, Kingsburg, Fowler and Fresno Christian. Perhaps, his most notable stint was as baseball coach at Sanger from 2007-2010.

Wild also encouraged his children to play multiple sports, and all five of them went on to star in at the high school level and beyond.

“My dad didn’t always coach at the huge schools, so he needed kids to do multiple sports and not just specialize,” said eldest son Jacob, who starred in football, basketball and baseball at Immanuel in the early 2000s. “But he also thought that playing different sports would help you become better at other sports.

“It made you a better overall athlete, a better student, a better person, and made your high school experience more fun.”

We are saddened to hear that our former coach, Dan Wild, has passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his beautiful family. Coach Wild coached the Apaches baseball team from 2007-2010. He was a man of honor and integrity. He will be missed. #coachwild — Sanger High Baseball (@sangerbaseball) April 10, 2021

Perhaps Wild’s biggest belief that he wanted to share was his strong faith in God and Christianity. He often served as advisor for Fellowship of Christian Athletes and would gift bibles to seniors.

He hosted bible studies and led groups in prayer, prayed alongside individuals when he found out they were going through challenging times, and always tried to show others that he cared for them.

“Dan was a special kind of guy who connected with so many kids, my son included,” said Chuck Shidan, the longtime former Sanger football coach. “He connected with kids through his kindness and spirituality.

“He worked and prayed with them. He was just an amazing man and helped so many people.”

Redcat Baseball Family, it’s with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Coach Dan Wild this morning. Coach Wild passed at his home with his wife, five children and 14 grandchildren at his side. pic.twitter.com/yPne6gUBb8 — Fowler Redcat Baseball (@Redcat_Baseball) April 10, 2021

Dan played college baseball at Biola University in Southern California, where he met wife Cindy, who was on the volleyball team.

The college sweethearts married and raised one of the local area’s most athletically talented families.

From a young age, the five Wild children were exposed to almost all sports and rarely participated in summer programs that emphasized students to specialize in one sport.

Despite going with the “old school” approach, each of Wild’s children flourished athletically in high school and competed in college, too.

Oldest child Jessica swam at Cal Baptist and reached as high as the U.S. Olympic trials.

Jacob played baseball at the University of Pacific and was drafted by the Seattle Mariners, advancing as high as Double-A as a pro.

Middle child Katie played four years of volleyball at Fresno Pacific, which was a national powerhouse at the NAIA level at that time.

Youngest son Jordan was a basketball player at Fresno Pacific before playing six years professionally overseas.

And youngest child Korrin played volleyball at Fresno State then competed professionally in Europe, and is currently associate head coach at Nevada.

“You look back at what his kids did, it was wild,” former Sanger athletic director Jesse Hardwick said. “What an athletically-inclined family.

“Dan was great at seeing the big picture in things. Now sometimes, the big picture doesn’t always appease to everybody. But he knew what was eventually best for the kids he coached.

“He was just a really good man and a good-for-kids type of guy,” Hardwick added. “Always a pleasure to be around.”

The Valley has lost another coaching legend today. Former coach Dan Wild passed away today. We send our deepest condolences to the Wild family and all those who were coached by Coach Wild. — Dinuba Emperors Baseball (@DinubaBaseball) April 10, 2021

During the past five years, Wild’s health declined after he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. Doctors projected in 2016 that Wild would have only 3 to 12 months to live.

But as he often displayed as a coach and baseball player, Wild kept fighting until the end.

On Friday morning, with all of his family by his side while he laid in his bed, Wild took his final breath.

“He was the pillar of our family, and as I’ve learned, meant a lot to a lot of people,” Jacob said. “He tried to live his life by example. He never even had a sip of alcohol.

“He loved his family, loved Jesus Christ. He would tell you about it and what it meant to honor God. That was my dad.”

Wild is survived by Cindy, his wife of 42 years, five children and 14 grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at Grace Church of the Valley in Kingsburg.

A gofundme page was established to help the Wild family with medical costs.

The baseball community lost a great man yesterday. Dan Wild will be missed, he was a man with true character. Prayers for the family! — Orange Cove Titans Baseball (@baseball_ochs) April 10, 2021