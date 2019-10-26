Central Section volleyball and tennis playoffs announced. Take a look at the pairings

An undefeated run through the Tri-River Athletic Conference was enough for Clovis North to earn the top seed in the Central Section girls volleyball playoffs when the pairings were announced on Saturday.

The Broncos received a bye, along with No. 2 Liberty-Bakersfield, No. 3 Arroyo Grande and No. 4 Clovis West.

Clovis North defeated defending Central Section champ Buchanan in four sets on Thursday night to cap a 10-0 run in the TRAC.

Clovis North is 38-3 overall. It split with Liberty, beating the Patriots 2-1 in the Clovis Volleyball Challenge on Aug. 31 but losing 3-1 five days later at Liberty. The other losses were both 2-0 in tournaments, to St. Francis-Sacramento and Marin Catholic-Kentfield.

The Bears will host No. 11 Garces at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Other top seeds in other divisions:

D-II: Redwood, which is 37-0

D-III: San Joaquin Memorial (26-9)

D-IV: Sierra Pacific (30-6)

D-V: Mammoth

The section championships will take place Nov. 9 at College of the Sequoias.

Also, the girls tennis team bracket was unveiled Saturday. Here is a look at the pairings for volleyball and tennis.

CIF CENTRAL SECTION VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

All matches Thursday, 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

No. 9 Bakersfield at No.8 Centennial; No. 12 Clovis East at No. 5 Clovis; No. 11 Garces at No. 6 Buchanan; No. 10 Central at No. 7 Exeter.

Byes: No. 1 Clovis North; No. 2 Liberty-Bakersfield; No. 3 Arroyo Grande; No. 4 Clovis West

DIVISION II

No. 16 Yosemite at No. 1 Redwood; No. 9 Paso Robles at No. 8 Mt. Whitney; No. 12 Tehachapi at No. 5 Frontier; No. 13 Bullard at No. 4 Bakersfield Christian; No. 14 Mission Prep at No. 3 Stockdale; No. 10 Monache at No. 7 El Diamante; No. 15 Tulare Union at No. 2 Central Valley Christian

DIVISION III

No. 16 Sierra at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial; No. 9 Reedley at No. 8 Arvin; No. 12 Sunnyside at No. 5 Madera South; No. 13 Tulare Western at No. 4 Dinuba; No. 14 Chavez at No. 3 Immanuel; No. 11 Nipomo at No. 6 Morro Bay; No. 10 Independence at No. 7 St. Joseph; No. 15 Pioneer Valley at No. 2 Righetti

DIVISION IV

No. 16 McFarland at No. 1 Sierra Pacific; No. 9 Bishop at No. 8 California City; No. 12 Woodlake at No. 5 Washington Union; No. 13 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 4 Minarets; No. 14 Taft at No. 3 Mira Monte; No. 11 West at No. 6 Porterville; No. 10 Highland at No. 7 Mendota; No. 15 North at No. 2 Kingsburg

DIVISION V

No. 16 Trona at No. 1 Mammoth; No. 9 Lone Pine at No. 8 Fowler; No. 12 Wonderful Prep at No. 5 Rosamond; No. 13 South at No. 4 Immanuel Christian; No. 14 Firebaugh at No. 3 Kerman; No. 11 Fresno at No. 6 Orosi; No. 10 Fresno Christian at No. 7 Hanford; No. 15 Kennedy at No. 2 Frazier Mountain

CIF CENTRAL SECTION TENNIS PLAYOFFS

All matches Wednesday, 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

No. 9 Clovis at No. 8 Liberty-Bakersfield; No. 12 Bullard at No. 5 Stockdale; No. 13 Clovis East at No. 4 Arroyo Grande; No. 11 Redwood at No. 6 San Luis Obispo; No. 10 Clovis West at No. 7 Bakersfield Christian.

Byes: No. 1 Clovis North; No. 2 Garces; No. 3 Buchanan.

DIVISION II

No. 9 Ridgview at No. 8 Templeton; No. 12 Immanuel at No. 5 San Joaquin Memorial; No. 13 Nipomo at No. 4 Atascadero; No. 14 Frontier at No. 3 Mission Prep; No. 11 Corcoran at No. 6 Centennial; No. 10 El Diamante at No. 7 Morro Bay.

Byes: No. 1 Sanger; No. 2 St. Joseph.

DIVISION III

No. 9 Yosemite at No. 8 Selma; No. 12 Hoover at No. 5 Lemoore; No. 13 Sunnyside at No. 4 Mt. Whitney; No. 11 West at No. 6 Porterville; No. 10 Independence at No. 7 Tulare Union.

Byes: No.1 Central Valley Christian; No. 2 Tulare Western; No. 3 Reedley.

DIVISION IV

No. 9 Coalinga at No. 8 Liberty-Madera Ranchos; No. 10 Wasco at No. 7 Madera South.

Byes: No. 1 Kerman; No. 2 Taft; No. 3 Highland; No. 4 Kingsburg; No. 5 Woodlake; No. 6 Firebaugh.

DIVISION V

No. 9 Exeter at No. 8 Sierra Pacific; No. 12 Golden Valley at No. 5 Roosevelt; No. 13 Kennedy at No. 4 Mission Oak; No. 14 Desert at No. 3 Shafter; No. 11 Mira Monte at No. 6 Orosi; No. 10 Fowler at No. 7 Kern Valley; No. 15 McFarland at No. 2 Caruthers.

Bye: No. 1 Fresno Christian