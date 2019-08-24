High School Sports
Central Catholic upset by Clovis West, loses opener for first time since 2010.
When a Bee reporter asked Central Catholic coach Roger Canepa about some of his team’s weaknesses before the season, depth was one of them.
The Raiders, who have 31 players on varsity, reportedly suffered injuries to a couple of starters and fell to Clovis West, 26-22, on Friday at Central Catholic. It was Central Catholic’s first home loss since Nov. 3, 2017 and the Raiders haven’t started the season 0-1 since 2010.
Clovis West scored the game-winning touchdown with under 10 seconds left on a pass from senior quarterback Bradley Senneway to senior wide receiver Hayden Ruiz-Dondero.
It was the coaching debut for Golden Eagles coach Tim Randall.
Raiders senior running back Minaya Olivo had two touchdowns, including a 60-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
