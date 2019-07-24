Buchanan High receives biggest state honor for athletic accomplishments

Shelby Daniele races to 200 win for Buchanan High at state championships Buchanan High senior Shelby Daniele won the 200 with a wind-legal 23.73 at the 101st Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Buchanan High senior Shelby Daniele won the 200 with a wind-legal 23.73 at the 101st Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

State championships in boys wrestlin and girls track and field propelled Buchanan High to Cal-Hi Sports State School of the Year for the second time in school history.

“The magnitude of being recognized as the No. 1 high school athletic program in the state of California is both a huge honor and humbling,” Buchanan athletic director James Gambrell said. “Truthfully this honor belongs to our amazing student-athletes, coaches, administration and community.”

Buchanan also won the award in 2005-06. It’s the fifth time a Clovis Unified School District was honored.

Cal-Hi’s Mark Tennis took notice of the Bears’ accomplishments including:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ A fourth straight boys wrestling title despite what was expected to be a rebuilding year under coach Troy Tirapelle. Plus, a state individual championship for Buchanan freshman Cristelle Rodriguez.

▪ A 50-point state meet by the girls track and field team in its home stadium. Shelby Daniele was a state champion in the 200-meter dash. Meagen Lowe placed second in the 1,600-meter run and third in 3,200 behind teammate Corie Smith. Lowe was second in the state cross country championships and the Bears finished sixth.

▪ The Bears boys track and field team finished finished 10th in the state behind second- and third-place finishes in the discus by Christian Johnson and Kyler Van Grouw.

▪ Tennis noted that the football, girls volleyball, baseball and softball teams were all ranked in the state.

SHARE COPY LINK The Buchanan High girls and Clovis North boys secured state titles - a first for the Central Section in the same year.