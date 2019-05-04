High School Sports
Prep scoreboard for Saturday, May 4
The Fresno Bee
Watch local swimmers make a splash at the 2019 Valley championships
SWIMMING AND DIVING
CENTRAL SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Top 2 finishers advance to state championships
GIRLS
50 freestyle: 1. Mackenzie Garza, Golden West 23.83; 2. Brooke Costella, Clovis North 23.91; 3. Claire Vandiver, Buchanan 23.95; 4. Layla Flores, Mt. Whitney 24.34; 5. Lexie Voice, Clovis West 24.35; 6. Slaytynn Simpson, Liberty 24.44; 7. Emma McMurray, Liberty 24.82; 8. Kelsey McKenney, Buchanan 25.03.
100 freestyle: 1. Abby Samansky, Clovis West 50.46; 2. Mackenzie Garza, Golden West 51.34; 3. Paige Taber, Independence 51.58; 4. Brooke Costella, Clovis North 52.05; 5. Lexie Voice, Clovis West 52.30; 6. Claire Vandiver, Buchanan 52.52; 7. Naya Koc, San Luis Obispo 52.92; 8. Kelsey McKenney, Buchanan 55.21.
200 freestyle: 1. Tuggle, Claire, Clovis North 1:46.19; 2. Abby Samansky, Clovis West 1:49.02; 3. Jordan Gruce, Clovis West 1:53.37; 4. Jessica Schab, Clovis West 1:54.46; 5. Naya Koc, San Luis Obispo 1:54.91; 6. Isabella Dickinson, Clovis North 1:55.93; 7. Lauren Sanders, Clovis East 1:56.76; 8. Kendall Moffitt, Paso Robles 1:58.09.
200 freestyle swim-off: 1. Abigail Springer, Paso Robles 2:04.65.
500 freestyle: 1. Claire Tuggle, Clovis North 4:42.42; 2. Averee Freble, Clovis 4:50.27; 3. Jordan Gruce, Clovis West 5:07.44; 4. Isabella Dickinson, Clovis North 5:07.45; 5. Makenzie Thomas, Clovis West 5:07.76; 6. Lauren Sanders, Clovis East 5:10.07; 7. Janessa Bringe, El Diamante 5:12.83; 8. Kendall Moffitt, Paso Robles 5:14.69.
100 backstroke: 1. Alex Roberts, Redwood 56.27; 2. Annie Bartolome, San Luis Obispo 57.37; 3. Paige Taber, Independence 57.78; 4. Shelby Drake, Centennial 59.98; 5. Charlize Phillips, Clovis North 1:00.27; 6. Tatiana Smeltzer, Paso Robles 1:01.15; 7. Abi Baker, Selma 1:01.58; 8. Ruby Aliason, Clovis West 1:01.59.
100 breaststroke: 1. Megan Ridenour, Redwood 1:04.24; 2. Danielle Albright, Tulare Western 1:04.34; 3. Mackenzie Miller, Clovis East 1:04.78; 4. Sydney Yasukochi, Liberty 1:05.25; 5. Natalie Mariscal, Clovis North 1:06.73; 6. Madi Roach, Buchanan 1:06.77; 7. Eliana Klubnikin, Liberty 1:07.98; 8. Lizbeth Torres, Kerman 1:08.67.
100 butterfly: 1. Alex Roberts, Redwood 56.63; 2. Slaytynn Simpson, Liberty 56.94; 3. Annie Bartolome, San Luis Obispo 57.13; 4. Charlize Phillips, Clovis North 57.35; 5. Hannah Lambert, Clovis West 58.04; 6. Emma McMurray, Liberty 58.60; 7. Meg Calumpang, Clovis North 58.75; 8. Caroline Rous, Bakersfield 1:00.09.
200 IM: 1. Averee Preble, Clovis 2:02.48; 2. Danielle Albright, Tulare Western 2:09.08; 3. Hannah Lambert, Clovis West 2:10.76; 4. Meg Calumpang, Clovis North 2:13.91; 5. Nataie Mariscal, Clovis North 2:14.94; 6. Isabella Garcia, Garces 2:15.11; 7. Caroline Rous, Bakersfield 2:16.22; 8. Anna Travis, Frontier 2:19.63.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Clovis West (Lexie Voice, Jordan Gruce, Jessica Schab, Abby Samansky), 1:36.91; 2. Buchanan 1:38.42; 3. Liberty 1:39.40; 4. Clovis 1:39.48; 5. Clovis North 1:40.31; 6. San Luis Obispo 1:40.42; 7. Sanger 1:40.46; 8. Golden West 1:41.29.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Clovis North (Charlize Phillips, Isabella Dickinson, Brooke Costella, Claire Tuggle), 3:29.81; 2. Clovis West 3:30.66; 3. Buchanan 3:36.36; 4. Clovis 3:37.06; 5. San Luis Obispo 3:40.06; 6. Paso Robles 3:43.46; 7. Nipomo 3:43.48; 8. Sanger 3:43.79.
200 medley relay: 1. Clovis North (Charlize Phillips, Claire Tuggle, Meg Calumpang, Brooke Costella), 1:46.98; 2. Redwood 1:49.34; 3. Clovis West 1:52.09; 4. Buchanan 1:52.27; 5. Madera 1:52.45; 6. Golden West 1:53.31; 7. Selma 1:55.15.
1 meter diving: 1. Sophie Bouldoukian, Garces 399.25; 2. Taylor Serna, Selma 391.95; 3. Kim Mielke, Garces 388.10; 4. Karlee Taylor, Stockdale 371.85; 5. Emma Burgess, Frontier 368.30; 6. Avery Fong, Clovis East 366.35; 7. Talia Mickelson, Bakersfield 361.45; 8. Camree Conroy, Clovis 344.55.
BOYS
50 freestyle: 1. Lucas Esenwein, Morro Bay 20.76; 2. Mark Erbstoesser, San Luis Obispo 20.82; 3. Alex Castro, Centennnial 20.99; 4. Ryan Barton, Clovis East, 21.15; 5. Bodhi Bowden, Clovis North 21.15; 6. Colby Hatton, Buchanan 21.19; 7. Elijah Dancy, Arroyo Grande 21.44; 8. Cooper Hatton, Buchanan 21.71.
100 freestyle: 1. Mark Erbstoesser, San Luis Obispo 45.60; 2. Tyler Mansheim, Buchanan 45.72; 3. Lucas Esenwein, Morro Bay 45.95; 4. Bodhi Bowden, Clovis North 46.13; 5. Colby Hatton, Buchanan 46.68; 6. Rory Begin, Garces 47.07; 7. Grant McCoy, Clovis West 47.18; 8. Jonas Huckaby, Kingsburg 47.51.
200 freestyle: 1. Ben Forbes, Clovis North 1:36.43; 2. Tyler Mansheim, Buchanan 1:37.96; 3. Samuel Otta, Clovis West 1:42.59; 4. Parker Bell, Clovis North 1:42.71; 5. Jonas Huckaby, Kingsburg 1:43.36; 6. Ethan Cole, Clovis West 1:44.87; 7. Bryan Wong, Coalinga 1:45.08; 8. Parker Reynolds, Nipomo 1:46.98.
500 freestyle: 1. Ben Forbes, Clovis North 4:29.16; 2. Parker Reynolds, Nipomo 4:30.77; 3. Blake Simpson, Nipomo 4:31.65; 4. Daniel Morris, Buchanan 4:39.06; 5. Cameron Schwantes, Buchanan 4:40.00; 6. Bryan Wong, Coalinga 4:41.47; 7. Jeffrey Forbes, Clovis North 4:43.12; 8. Jackson Huckaby, Kingsburg 4:45.42.
100 backstroke: 1. Austin Lane, Clovis West 50.71; 2. Cole Fleming, Clovis North 51.35; 3. Nathan Roodzant, Bakersfield Christian 52.48; 4. Garrison Price, Coalinga 52.62; 5. Paul Lerro, Clovis North 52.81; 6. Aussi Kern, Bullard 53.56; 7. Ry Cookingham, Clovis North 54.23; 8. Luke Erl, Buchanan 54.51
100 breaststroke: 1. Preston Niayesh, El Diamante 56.57; 2. Wyatt Ward, Kingsburg 57.01; 3. Ian Belflower, Clovis West 57.59; 4. Joaquin Jamieson, Clovis West 58.33; 5. Alex Castro, Centennial 58.67; 6. Lucas Chang, Clovis North 58.76; 7. Chance Miller, Garces 59.77; 8. Caleb Teraoka, Buchanan 1:00.01
100 butterfly: 1. Garrison Price, Coalinga 49.22; 2. Cole Fleming, Clovis North 50.16; 3. Austin Lane, Clovis West 50.19; 4. John Erbstoesser, San Luis Obispo 50.96; 5. Preston Niayesh, El Diamante 51.31; 6. JD Koster, Tulare Western 51.35; 7. Ethan DePry, Clovis North 51.39; 8. Evan Barton, Clovis East 51.90
200 IM: 1. Ian Belflower, Clovis West 1:53.09; 2. Nathan Roodzant, Bakersfield Christian 1:53.89; 3. Ethan DePry, Clovis North 1:54.55; 4. Samuel Taylor, Clovis North 1:56.23; 5. Jackson Huckaby, Kingsburg 1:56.23; 6. JD Koster, Tulare Western 1:56.29; 7. Joaquin Jamieson, Clovis West 1:57.05; 8. Daniel Morris, Buchanan 1:58.75
200 freestlye relay: 1. Clovis North (Ethan DePry, Derek Belemjian, Bodhi Bowden, Ben Forbes), 1:23.73; 2. Buchanan 1:23.94; 3. Clovis West 1:26.89; 4. Kingsburg 1:27.13; 5. San Luis Obispo 1:28.21; 6. Clovis East 1:28.71; 7. Righetti 1:29.05; 8. Liberty 1:29.55
400 freestyle relay: 1. Clovis North (Bodhi Bowden,Cole Fleming, Parker Bell, Ben Forbes), 3:04.34; 2. Buchanan 3:06.02; 3. Clovis West 3:07.64; 4. Kingsburg 3:14.27; 5. Garces 3:14.59; 6. Clovis 3:16.40; 7. Coalinga 3:16.78; 8. San Luis Obispo 3:26.56
200 medley relay: 1. Clovis West (Austin Lane, Joaquin Jamieson, Parker Fife, Ian Belflower), 1:34.74; 2. Clovis North 1:34.82; 3. Bakersfield Christian 1:38.68; 4. Buchanan 1:38.73; 5. Coalinga 1:38.75; 6. Kingsburg 1:39.10; 7. Clovis East 1:39.24; 8. Righetti 1:40.67.
1 meter diving: 1. Ky Duong, Buchanan 501.15; 2. Valen Johnsen, Golden West 473.35; 3. John Pollard, Arroyo Grande 422.10; 4. Nico Segura, Golden West 411.80; 5. Cori Southward, Paso Robles 399.65; 6. Ethan Rij, Clovis West 395.35; 7. Ethan Carmon, Paso Robles 368.80; 8. Kaleb Hillan, Taft 348.85
Team rankings:
GIRLS
1. Clovis West 328; 2. Clovis North 327; 3. Buchanan 184; 4. Liberty 151.5; 5. Redwood 128.
BOYS
1. Clovis North 369; 2. Buchanan 312; 3. Clovis West 304; 4. Kingsburg 153.5; 5. Coalinga 126.
BASEBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
May 8 opening round
DIVISION I
No. 16 Paso Robles at No. 1 Buchanan
No. 9 Redwood at No. 8 Frontier
No. 12 Clovis East at No. 5 Liberty-Bakersfield
No. 13 Centennial at No. 4 Righetti
No. 14 Central at No. 3 Clovis North
No. 11 Stockdale at No. 6 Clovis
No. 10 Bullard at No. 7 Clovis West
No. 15 Tulare Western at No. 2 San Luis Obispo
DIVISION II
No. 9 Hanford at No. 8 Bakersfield
No. 12 Tehachapi at No. 5 Arroyo Grande
No. 11 Tulare Union at No. 6 Madera
No. 10 Mt. Whitney at No, 7 El Diamante
Byes: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial, No. 2 Sanger, No. 3 Fresno, No. 4 Porterville
DIVISION III
No. 16 Templeton at No. 1 Selma
No. 9 Ridgeview at No. 8 St. Joseph
No. 12 Atascadero at No. 5 Reedley
No. 13 North at No. 4 Mission Prep
No. 14 Pioneer Valley at No. 3 Highland
No. 11 Dinuba at No. 6 Firebaugh
No. 10 Nipomo at No. 7 Kerman
No. 15 Santa Maria at No. 2 Immanuel
DIVISION IV
No. 16 Madera South at No. 1 Sierra Pacific
No. 9 Bakersfield Christian No. 8 Wasco
No. 12 Kingsburg at No. 5 Monache
No. 13 Yosemite at No. 4 Dos Palos
No. 14 Morro Bay at No. 3 Taft
No. 11 East at No. 6 Fowler
No. 10 Central Valley Christian at No. 7 Chowchilla
No. 15 Chavez at No. 2 Exeter
DIVISION V
No. 9 Arvin at No. 8 Delano
No. 12 Desert at No. 5 Rosamond
No. 11 Mendota at No. 6 McLane
No. 10 Washington Union at No. 7 Coalinga
Byes: No. 1 Minarets, No. 2 Liberty-Madera Ranchos, No. 3 Corcoran, No. 4 Caruthers
DIVISION VI
No. 9 Boron at No. 8 Kern Valley
No. 12 Lindsay at No. 5 Orange Cove
No. 13 Roosevelt at No. 4 Riverdale
No. 11 Summit Charter at No. 6 KennedyNo. 10 Trona at No. 7 Foothill
Byes: No. 1 Bishop Union, No. 2 Fresno Christian, No. 3 Strathmore
SOFTBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
May 7 opening round
DIVISION I
Central at No. 1 Buchanan
Paso Robles at No. 8 Liberty-Bakersfield
Frontier at No. 5 Bullard
Madera at No. 4 Clovis
Arroyo Grande at No. 3 Stockdale
Clovis West at No. 6 Hanford West
Centennial at No. 7 Atascadero
Righettti at No. 2 Clovis North
DIVISION II
No. 9 Monache at No. 8 Sanger
No. 11 Pioneer Valley at No. 6 San Luis Obispo
No. 10 Garces at No. 7 Ridgeview
Byes: No. 1 Kingsburg, No. 2 Hanford, No. 3 Independence, No. 4 Redwood, No. 5 Tulare Western
DIVISION III
Taft at No. 8 Kerman
Tehachapi at No. 5 Mission Oak
Sunnyside at No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos
Nipomo at No. 3 Selma
Santa Maria at No. 6 Lemoore
Tulare Union at No. 7 Reedley
St. Joseph at No. 2 Templeton
Bye: No. 1 Dinuba
DIVISION IV
Madera South at No. 8 Hoover
Chavez at No. 5 Coalinga
Mt. Whitney at No. 4 Fowler
Wasco at No. 6 Morro Bay
Firebaugh at No. 7 Washington Union
Byes: No. 1 Dos Palos, No. 2 Exeter, No. 3 Chowchilla
DIVISION V
McLane at No. 8 McLane
Caruthers at No. 5 Sierra Pacific
Delano at No. 4 Desert
Immanuel at No. 3 Kern Valley
Corcoran at No. 6 Rosamond
Roosevelt at No. 7 Riverdale
Byes: No. 1 Highland, No. 2 Shafter
DIVISION VI
Boron at No. 8 Farmersville
Kennedy at No. 5 Foothill
Wonderful College Prep Academy at No. 4 Fresno Christian
Trona at No. 3 Bakersfield Christian
Laton at No. 6 Mission Prep
Immanuel Christian at No. 7 California City
Byes: No. 1 South, No. 2 Central Valley Christian
Comments