Prep scoreboard for Saturday, May 4

Freshman Claire Tuggle of Clovis North sets Valley swimming records while seniors Averee Preble of Clovis High and Ben Forbes of Clovis North also set high marks going into state championships.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

CENTRAL SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Top 2 finishers advance to state championships

GIRLS

50 freestyle: 1. Mackenzie Garza, Golden West 23.83; 2. Brooke Costella, Clovis North 23.91; 3. Claire Vandiver, Buchanan 23.95; 4. Layla Flores, Mt. Whitney 24.34; 5. Lexie Voice, Clovis West 24.35; 6. Slaytynn Simpson, Liberty 24.44; 7. Emma McMurray, Liberty 24.82; 8. Kelsey McKenney, Buchanan 25.03.

100 freestyle: 1. Abby Samansky, Clovis West 50.46; 2. Mackenzie Garza, Golden West 51.34; 3. Paige Taber, Independence 51.58; 4. Brooke Costella, Clovis North 52.05; 5. Lexie Voice, Clovis West 52.30; 6. Claire Vandiver, Buchanan 52.52; 7. Naya Koc, San Luis Obispo 52.92; 8. Kelsey McKenney, Buchanan 55.21.

200 freestyle: 1. Tuggle, Claire, Clovis North 1:46.19; 2. Abby Samansky, Clovis West 1:49.02; 3. Jordan Gruce, Clovis West 1:53.37; 4. Jessica Schab, Clovis West 1:54.46; 5. Naya Koc, San Luis Obispo 1:54.91; 6. Isabella Dickinson, Clovis North 1:55.93; 7. Lauren Sanders, Clovis East 1:56.76; 8. Kendall Moffitt, Paso Robles 1:58.09.

200 freestyle swim-off: 1. Abigail Springer, Paso Robles 2:04.65.

500 freestyle: 1. Claire Tuggle, Clovis North 4:42.42; 2. Averee Freble, Clovis 4:50.27; 3. Jordan Gruce, Clovis West 5:07.44; 4. Isabella Dickinson, Clovis North 5:07.45; 5. Makenzie Thomas, Clovis West 5:07.76; 6. Lauren Sanders, Clovis East 5:10.07; 7. Janessa Bringe, El Diamante 5:12.83; 8. Kendall Moffitt, Paso Robles 5:14.69.

100 backstroke: 1. Alex Roberts, Redwood 56.27; 2. Annie Bartolome, San Luis Obispo 57.37; 3. Paige Taber, Independence 57.78; 4. Shelby Drake, Centennial 59.98; 5. Charlize Phillips, Clovis North 1:00.27; 6. Tatiana Smeltzer, Paso Robles 1:01.15; 7. Abi Baker, Selma 1:01.58; 8. Ruby Aliason, Clovis West 1:01.59.

100 breaststroke: 1. Megan Ridenour, Redwood 1:04.24; 2. Danielle Albright, Tulare Western 1:04.34; 3. Mackenzie Miller, Clovis East 1:04.78; 4. Sydney Yasukochi, Liberty 1:05.25; 5. Natalie Mariscal, Clovis North 1:06.73; 6. Madi Roach, Buchanan 1:06.77; 7. Eliana Klubnikin, Liberty 1:07.98; 8. Lizbeth Torres, Kerman 1:08.67.

100 butterfly: 1. Alex Roberts, Redwood 56.63; 2. Slaytynn Simpson, Liberty 56.94; 3. Annie Bartolome, San Luis Obispo 57.13; 4. Charlize Phillips, Clovis North 57.35; 5. Hannah Lambert, Clovis West 58.04; 6. Emma McMurray, Liberty 58.60; 7. Meg Calumpang, Clovis North 58.75; 8. Caroline Rous, Bakersfield 1:00.09.

200 IM: 1. Averee Preble, Clovis 2:02.48; 2. Danielle Albright, Tulare Western 2:09.08; 3. Hannah Lambert, Clovis West 2:10.76; 4. Meg Calumpang, Clovis North 2:13.91; 5. Nataie Mariscal, Clovis North 2:14.94; 6. Isabella Garcia, Garces 2:15.11; 7. Caroline Rous, Bakersfield 2:16.22; 8. Anna Travis, Frontier 2:19.63.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Clovis West (Lexie Voice, Jordan Gruce, Jessica Schab, Abby Samansky), 1:36.91; 2. Buchanan 1:38.42; 3. Liberty 1:39.40; 4. Clovis 1:39.48; 5. Clovis North 1:40.31; 6. San Luis Obispo 1:40.42; 7. Sanger 1:40.46; 8. Golden West 1:41.29.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Clovis North (Charlize Phillips, Isabella Dickinson, Brooke Costella, Claire Tuggle), 3:29.81; 2. Clovis West 3:30.66; 3. Buchanan 3:36.36; 4. Clovis 3:37.06; 5. San Luis Obispo 3:40.06; 6. Paso Robles 3:43.46; 7. Nipomo 3:43.48; 8. Sanger 3:43.79.

200 medley relay: 1. Clovis North (Charlize Phillips, Claire Tuggle, Meg Calumpang, Brooke Costella), 1:46.98; 2. Redwood 1:49.34; 3. Clovis West 1:52.09; 4. Buchanan 1:52.27; 5. Madera 1:52.45; 6. Golden West 1:53.31; 7. Selma 1:55.15.

1 meter diving: 1. Sophie Bouldoukian, Garces 399.25; 2. Taylor Serna, Selma 391.95; 3. Kim Mielke, Garces 388.10; 4. Karlee Taylor, Stockdale 371.85; 5. Emma Burgess, Frontier 368.30; 6. Avery Fong, Clovis East 366.35; 7. Talia Mickelson, Bakersfield 361.45; 8. Camree Conroy, Clovis 344.55.

BOYS

50 freestyle: 1. Lucas Esenwein, Morro Bay 20.76; 2. Mark Erbstoesser, San Luis Obispo 20.82; 3. Alex Castro, Centennnial 20.99; 4. Ryan Barton, Clovis East, 21.15; 5. Bodhi Bowden, Clovis North 21.15; 6. Colby Hatton, Buchanan 21.19; 7. Elijah Dancy, Arroyo Grande 21.44; 8. Cooper Hatton, Buchanan 21.71.

100 freestyle: 1. Mark Erbstoesser, San Luis Obispo 45.60; 2. Tyler Mansheim, Buchanan 45.72; 3. Lucas Esenwein, Morro Bay 45.95; 4. Bodhi Bowden, Clovis North 46.13; 5. Colby Hatton, Buchanan 46.68; 6. Rory Begin, Garces 47.07; 7. Grant McCoy, Clovis West 47.18; 8. Jonas Huckaby, Kingsburg 47.51.

200 freestyle: 1. Ben Forbes, Clovis North 1:36.43; 2. Tyler Mansheim, Buchanan 1:37.96; 3. Samuel Otta, Clovis West 1:42.59; 4. Parker Bell, Clovis North 1:42.71; 5. Jonas Huckaby, Kingsburg 1:43.36; 6. Ethan Cole, Clovis West 1:44.87; 7. Bryan Wong, Coalinga 1:45.08; 8. Parker Reynolds, Nipomo 1:46.98.

500 freestyle: 1. Ben Forbes, Clovis North 4:29.16; 2. Parker Reynolds, Nipomo 4:30.77; 3. Blake Simpson, Nipomo 4:31.65; 4. Daniel Morris, Buchanan 4:39.06; 5. Cameron Schwantes, Buchanan 4:40.00; 6. Bryan Wong, Coalinga 4:41.47; 7. Jeffrey Forbes, Clovis North 4:43.12; 8. Jackson Huckaby, Kingsburg 4:45.42.

100 backstroke: 1. Austin Lane, Clovis West 50.71; 2. Cole Fleming, Clovis North 51.35; 3. Nathan Roodzant, Bakersfield Christian 52.48; 4. Garrison Price, Coalinga 52.62; 5. Paul Lerro, Clovis North 52.81; 6. Aussi Kern, Bullard 53.56; 7. Ry Cookingham, Clovis North 54.23; 8. Luke Erl, Buchanan 54.51

100 breaststroke: 1. Preston Niayesh, El Diamante 56.57; 2. Wyatt Ward, Kingsburg 57.01; 3. Ian Belflower, Clovis West 57.59; 4. Joaquin Jamieson, Clovis West 58.33; 5. Alex Castro, Centennial 58.67; 6. Lucas Chang, Clovis North 58.76; 7. Chance Miller, Garces 59.77; 8. Caleb Teraoka, Buchanan 1:00.01

100 butterfly: 1. Garrison Price, Coalinga 49.22; 2. Cole Fleming, Clovis North 50.16; 3. Austin Lane, Clovis West 50.19; 4. John Erbstoesser, San Luis Obispo 50.96; 5. Preston Niayesh, El Diamante 51.31; 6. JD Koster, Tulare Western 51.35; 7. Ethan DePry, Clovis North 51.39; 8. Evan Barton, Clovis East 51.90

200 IM: 1. Ian Belflower, Clovis West 1:53.09; 2. Nathan Roodzant, Bakersfield Christian 1:53.89; 3. Ethan DePry, Clovis North 1:54.55; 4. Samuel Taylor, Clovis North 1:56.23; 5. Jackson Huckaby, Kingsburg 1:56.23; 6. JD Koster, Tulare Western 1:56.29; 7. Joaquin Jamieson, Clovis West 1:57.05; 8. Daniel Morris, Buchanan 1:58.75

200 freestlye relay: 1. Clovis North (Ethan DePry, Derek Belemjian, Bodhi Bowden, Ben Forbes), 1:23.73; 2. Buchanan 1:23.94; 3. Clovis West 1:26.89; 4. Kingsburg 1:27.13; 5. San Luis Obispo 1:28.21; 6. Clovis East 1:28.71; 7. Righetti 1:29.05; 8. Liberty 1:29.55

400 freestyle relay: 1. Clovis North (Bodhi Bowden,Cole Fleming, Parker Bell, Ben Forbes), 3:04.34; 2. Buchanan 3:06.02; 3. Clovis West 3:07.64; 4. Kingsburg 3:14.27; 5. Garces 3:14.59; 6. Clovis 3:16.40; 7. Coalinga 3:16.78; 8. San Luis Obispo 3:26.56

200 medley relay: 1. Clovis West (Austin Lane, Joaquin Jamieson, Parker Fife, Ian Belflower), 1:34.74; 2. Clovis North 1:34.82; 3. Bakersfield Christian 1:38.68; 4. Buchanan 1:38.73; 5. Coalinga 1:38.75; 6. Kingsburg 1:39.10; 7. Clovis East 1:39.24; 8. Righetti 1:40.67.

1 meter diving: 1. Ky Duong, Buchanan 501.15; 2. Valen Johnsen, Golden West 473.35; 3. John Pollard, Arroyo Grande 422.10; 4. Nico Segura, Golden West 411.80; 5. Cori Southward, Paso Robles 399.65; 6. Ethan Rij, Clovis West 395.35; 7. Ethan Carmon, Paso Robles 368.80; 8. Kaleb Hillan, Taft 348.85

Team rankings:

GIRLS

1. Clovis West 328; 2. Clovis North 327; 3. Buchanan 184; 4. Liberty 151.5; 5. Redwood 128.

BOYS

1. Clovis North 369; 2. Buchanan 312; 3. Clovis West 304; 4. Kingsburg 153.5; 5. Coalinga 126.

BASEBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

May 8 opening round

DIVISION I

No. 16 Paso Robles at No. 1 Buchanan

No. 9 Redwood at No. 8 Frontier

No. 12 Clovis East at No. 5 Liberty-Bakersfield

No. 13 Centennial at No. 4 Righetti

No. 14 Central at No. 3 Clovis North

No. 11 Stockdale at No. 6 Clovis

No. 10 Bullard at No. 7 Clovis West

No. 15 Tulare Western at No. 2 San Luis Obispo

DIVISION II

No. 9 Hanford at No. 8 Bakersfield

No. 12 Tehachapi at No. 5 Arroyo Grande

No. 11 Tulare Union at No. 6 Madera

No. 10 Mt. Whitney at No, 7 El Diamante

Byes: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial, No. 2 Sanger, No. 3 Fresno, No. 4 Porterville

DIVISION III

No. 16 Templeton at No. 1 Selma

No. 9 Ridgeview at No. 8 St. Joseph

No. 12 Atascadero at No. 5 Reedley

No. 13 North at No. 4 Mission Prep

No. 14 Pioneer Valley at No. 3 Highland

No. 11 Dinuba at No. 6 Firebaugh

No. 10 Nipomo at No. 7 Kerman

No. 15 Santa Maria at No. 2 Immanuel

DIVISION IV

No. 16 Madera South at No. 1 Sierra Pacific

No. 9 Bakersfield Christian No. 8 Wasco

No. 12 Kingsburg at No. 5 Monache

No. 13 Yosemite at No. 4 Dos Palos

No. 14 Morro Bay at No. 3 Taft

No. 11 East at No. 6 Fowler

No. 10 Central Valley Christian at No. 7 Chowchilla

No. 15 Chavez at No. 2 Exeter

DIVISION V

No. 9 Arvin at No. 8 Delano

No. 12 Desert at No. 5 Rosamond

No. 11 Mendota at No. 6 McLane

No. 10 Washington Union at No. 7 Coalinga

Byes: No. 1 Minarets, No. 2 Liberty-Madera Ranchos, No. 3 Corcoran, No. 4 Caruthers

DIVISION VI

No. 9 Boron at No. 8 Kern Valley

No. 12 Lindsay at No. 5 Orange Cove

No. 13 Roosevelt at No. 4 Riverdale

No. 11 Summit Charter at No. 6 KennedyNo. 10 Trona at No. 7 Foothill

Byes: No. 1 Bishop Union, No. 2 Fresno Christian, No. 3 Strathmore

SOFTBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

May 7 opening round

DIVISION I

Central at No. 1 Buchanan

Paso Robles at No. 8 Liberty-Bakersfield

Frontier at No. 5 Bullard

Madera at No. 4 Clovis

Arroyo Grande at No. 3 Stockdale

Clovis West at No. 6 Hanford West

Centennial at No. 7 Atascadero

Righettti at No. 2 Clovis North

DIVISION II

No. 9 Monache at No. 8 Sanger

No. 11 Pioneer Valley at No. 6 San Luis Obispo

No. 10 Garces at No. 7 Ridgeview

Byes: No. 1 Kingsburg, No. 2 Hanford, No. 3 Independence, No. 4 Redwood, No. 5 Tulare Western

DIVISION III

Taft at No. 8 Kerman

Tehachapi at No. 5 Mission Oak

Sunnyside at No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos

Nipomo at No. 3 Selma

Santa Maria at No. 6 Lemoore

Tulare Union at No. 7 Reedley

St. Joseph at No. 2 Templeton

Bye: No. 1 Dinuba

DIVISION IV

Madera South at No. 8 Hoover

Chavez at No. 5 Coalinga

Mt. Whitney at No. 4 Fowler

Wasco at No. 6 Morro Bay

Firebaugh at No. 7 Washington Union

Byes: No. 1 Dos Palos, No. 2 Exeter, No. 3 Chowchilla

DIVISION V

McLane at No. 8 McLane

Caruthers at No. 5 Sierra Pacific

Delano at No. 4 Desert

Immanuel at No. 3 Kern Valley

Corcoran at No. 6 Rosamond

Roosevelt at No. 7 Riverdale

Byes: No. 1 Highland, No. 2 Shafter

DIVISION VI

Boron at No. 8 Farmersville

Kennedy at No. 5 Foothill

Wonderful College Prep Academy at No. 4 Fresno Christian

Trona at No. 3 Bakersfield Christian

Laton at No. 6 Mission Prep

Immanuel Christian at No. 7 California City

Byes: No. 1 South, No. 2 Central Valley Christian