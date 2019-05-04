High School Sports
Memorial freshman, Clovis North doubles team capture Central Section tennis titles
Fresno-area players swept the titles Saturday at the Central Section high school boys tennis championships held at the Immanuel Sports Complex alongside the Kings River.
San Joaquin Memorial freshman Ethan Quinn defeated top-seeded Bakersfield Christian senior Erik Buetow 7-5 , 6-4 in the singles final.
Quinn, the No. 2 seed, said that the victory meant a lot to him personally because of one thing: family. His older brother Garrison lost to Buetow in the 2017 quarterfinals, Garrison’s senior year. “I really wanted to do it for him,” Ethan said.
The Clovis North doubles duo of senior Billy Schulz and sophomore Drew Quall captured their second straight section crown, beating San Luis Obispo’s Kavi Freyaldenhoven and JJ Niven 7-5, 6-3. Schulz has won three straight doubles titles.
“We played our hearts out,” Quall said.
“It means a lot to go back-to-back.” Schulz said.
Top-seeded Clovis North goes for its fourth straight section Division I team title when it hosts Arroyo Grande on Tuesday.
