Memorial freshman, Clovis North doubles team capture Central Section tennis titles

San Joaquin Memorial freshman Ethan Quinn returns en route to victory in Saturday’s Central Section high school boys tennis singles final at Immanuel Sports Complex near Reedley. mford@fresnobee.com

Fresno-area players swept the titles Saturday at the Central Section high school boys tennis championships held at the Immanuel Sports Complex alongside the Kings River.

San Joaquin Memorial freshman Ethan Quinn defeated top-seeded Bakersfield Christian senior Erik Buetow 7-5 , 6-4 in the singles final.

Quinn, the No. 2 seed, said that the victory meant a lot to him personally because of one thing: family. His older brother Garrison lost to Buetow in the 2017 quarterfinals, Garrison’s senior year. “I really wanted to do it for him,” Ethan said.

The Clovis North doubles duo of senior Billy Schulz and sophomore Drew Quall captured their second straight section crown, beating San Luis Obispo’s Kavi Freyaldenhoven and JJ Niven 7-5, 6-3. Schulz has won three straight doubles titles.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We played our hearts out,” Quall said.

“It means a lot to go back-to-back.” Schulz said.

Top-seeded Clovis North goes for its fourth straight section Division I team title when it hosts Arroyo Grande on Tuesday.