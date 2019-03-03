Why Clovis West girls basketball likely will play its championship at a rival’s gym

The Clovis West High girls basketball team might be the top seed in the Southern Region of the CIF State Open Division playoffs.
But the Golden Eagles will need to sink the equivalent of a half-court buzzer beater – or in this case, approval of its petition to the CIF State – to play the SoCal Regional championship in their own gymnasium as opposed to on the gym floor of a rival school.
Clovis West was informed late last week that all Open Division regional finals (boys and girls NorCal and boys and girls SoCal title games) would be played in the higher seed’s “home area” but not in their “home gym” and instead at a neutral site.
For all other divisions (Divisions I-V), the higher seeded team still would get to play the final at their own gym.
So as of Sunday, No. 1 Clovis West (31-3) was scheduled to play No. 3 Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (31-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Buchanan’s gym.
Clovis West, however, remained hopeful that the CIF State would allow the championship to be played on its campus and at “The Eagles Nest.”
“We are trying to fight it,” Clovis West coach Craig Campbell responded in a text message.
Message left with the CIF State office, and SoCal Tournament Director Thomas Simmons were not immediately returned Sunday.
This is the first year that the CIF State elected not to hold the Open Division and Division I regional finals at a bigger venue, neutral site.
Last year’s SoCal regional championships were held at The Pyramid on the Long Beach State campus.
It is unclear when the CIF State chose to implement the “home area” but not “home gym” rule for the Open Division regional championships.
Central Section commissioner Jim Crichlow said he believed the rule was put in place before the start of the season.
Central Section assistant commissioner Jeff Cardoza said he found out about the change Friday.
He added that the rule change had nothing to do with a gym’s maximum capacity, but the CIF State’s emphasis to maintain a neutral venue for its regional championship and state championship regarding its top division.
The state finals for all divisions for both boys and girls basketball are scheduled to played at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
“That was my understanding, which they made at the state level,” Cardoza said. “I don’t know what the chances are of Clovis West getting its petition approved.
“But if they did, the state might have to do that for the other open division championships, and I’m not sure they’d want to go that route.”
How powerful is Clovis West’s homecourt advantage at the Eagles Nest?
The Eagles are coming off a 68-43 victory against No. 5 Mater Dei, which hadn’t lost by more than 4 points prior to Saturday.
Buchanan, considered a rival school to Clovis West, is located 4 miles from the Eagles’ campus. Both are in the Clovis Unified School District.
Clovis West did not play Sierra Canyon during the regular season.
