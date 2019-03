The Immanuel High boys are one of four area teams headed to regional basketball finals Tuesday. The Eagles did it in perhaps the most exciting fashion.

The Eagles went to double-overtime to beat Mission-San Francisco 88-86 and advance to the Northern California Division IV regional final.

And the fifth-seeded Eagles got yet another unexpected home game because No. 6 Wood-Vacaville knocked out No. 2 Piedmont in the other regional semifinal.

Dinuba, Caruthers will be road warriors

The Dinuba boys and Caruthers girls advanced to NorCal regional finals that’ll require 400-mile-plus road trips Tuesday.

Second-seeded Dinuba beat Lincoln-San Francisco 78-73 in overtime and will play at NorCal D-IV No. 1 Mt. Shasta, 419 miles away. The Emperors got there in heroic fashion, with Luke Rodriguez making a 3-pointer to tie it 66-66 at the end of regulation.

Caruthers advanced in NorCal D-V with a 57-50 over Gridley. The second-seeded Blue Raiders next play at No. 1 St. Bernard’s-Eureka, 472 miles away.