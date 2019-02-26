High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Monday, Feb. 25

HIGH SCHOOLS

Coaches: Report results to sports@fresnobee.com.

SOFTBALL

NONLEAGUE

Clovis West 15, Edison 4

Edison

200

020

4

4

1

Clovis West

202

218

15

14

`4

WP: Taylor Boele (1-0, 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 SO). LP: CiCi Tennison. Edison: Alani Cruz 2-3, 2R; Morgan Pouncil 2RBI; Tennison 2 R. Clovis West, Destyne White 2-4, 3 R, 2 HR, 6 RBI; Mary Mets 4-4, 3 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Alex Wright 2-4, R, HR, 3 RBI; Emily Hoffman 3-4, 2 R; Boele 2B; Dani Renteria 2B, RBI; Avery Hannigan 2R.

Selma 13, Monache 4

Monache

400

00

13

Selma

122

71

4

WP: Ally Grijalva. LP: Addi Castro. Selma, Ashley Paz 2-2, 3RBI; Hannah Garcia 2-3, 2 2B; Marissa Cerda 3-4; Gen RFodriguez 2B, 2RBI; Mari Morales 2-2.

BASEBALL

COCA-COLA CLASSIC

Clovis East 6, Redwood 4

Clovis East

000

011

4

6

12

0

Redwood

010

101

0

4

7

1

WP: Parker (6Ks). LP: Gallardo.

CENTRAL VALLEY DIAMOND CLASSIC

Fowler 10, Kingsburg 3

Fowler

000

210

7

10

10

1

Kingsburg

201

000

0

3

5

2

WP: Parker Renteria. LP: Trent Emmerson. Fowler, JT Hammer 2-5, 2RBI; Christian Sweidy 2-3, 2RB, 2RB; Rossi Martinez 3-4, 2R, RBI; Julius Moreno 3B. Kingsburg, Dalton Alford RBI.

NONLEAGUE

Riverdale 8, Kings Christian 4

Kings Christian

020

200

0

4

9

4

Riverdale

020

114

x

8

8

0

WP: C. Piento. LP: NA. R, Montoya 2R, RBI; Chavez 2-3, 2R, RBI.

