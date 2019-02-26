Prep scoreboard for Monday, Feb. 25

HIGH SCHOOLS
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
Clovis West 15, Edison 4
Edison
200
020
4
4
1
Clovis West
202
218
15
14
`4
WP: Taylor Boele (1-0, 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 SO). LP: CiCi Tennison. Edison: Alani Cruz 2-3, 2R; Morgan Pouncil 2RBI; Tennison 2 R. Clovis West, Destyne White 2-4, 3 R, 2 HR, 6 RBI; Mary Mets 4-4, 3 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Alex Wright 2-4, R, HR, 3 RBI; Emily Hoffman 3-4, 2 R; Boele 2B; Dani Renteria 2B, RBI; Avery Hannigan 2R.
Selma 13, Monache 4
Monache
400
00
13
Selma
122
71
4
WP: Ally Grijalva. LP: Addi Castro. Selma, Ashley Paz 2-2, 3RBI; Hannah Garcia 2-3, 2 2B; Marissa Cerda 3-4; Gen RFodriguez 2B, 2RBI; Mari Morales 2-2.
BASEBALL
COCA-COLA CLASSIC
Clovis East 6, Redwood 4
Clovis East
000
011
4
6
12
0
Redwood
010
101
0
4
7
1
WP: Parker (6Ks). LP: Gallardo.
CENTRAL VALLEY DIAMOND CLASSIC
Fowler 10, Kingsburg 3
Fowler
000
210
7
10
10
1
Kingsburg
201
000
0
3
5
2
WP: Parker Renteria. LP: Trent Emmerson. Fowler, JT Hammer 2-5, 2RBI; Christian Sweidy 2-3, 2RB, 2RB; Rossi Martinez 3-4, 2R, RBI; Julius Moreno 3B. Kingsburg, Dalton Alford RBI.
NONLEAGUE
Riverdale 8, Kings Christian 4
Kings Christian
020
200
0
4
9
4
Riverdale
020
114
x
8
8
0
WP: C. Piento. LP: NA. R, Montoya 2R, RBI; Chavez 2-3, 2R, RBI.
