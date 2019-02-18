High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Monday, Feb. 18

HIGH SCHOOLS

Coaches: Report results to sports@fresnobee.com.

BASEBALL

COCA-COLA CLASSIC

Redwood 6, Clovis 3

Redwood

201

021

0

6

8

2

Clovis

100

200

0

3

7

WP: S.Bower (5IP, 5H, 2K, 2BB). LP: Z.Jimenez. R, B.Chamberlin 2-4, 2R, 2 2B; K.Sorensen 2-4, 3B; Bower 2B. C, D.Miller 2-3, 2B; J.Tiger 2-4.

Buchanan 4, Tulare Western 0

Buchanan

100

030

0

4

5

0

Tulare Western

000

000

0

0

3

2

WP: Luke Sula (4IP, 3K, 0BB). LP: Nathan Marroquin. B, TJ Fondtain 2R; Miguel Ortiz 2-3. TW, Will Senn 2B.

Central 7, Fresno 1

Fresno

010

000

0

1

4

1

Central

000

223

X

7

7

1

WP: Austin Fleck. LP: N/A. C, Gavin Mancha 2-3, 2R; Matt Gong 2RBI; Ethan Baird 2B.

Clovis North 11, Sunnyside 0

Sunnyside

000

00

0

0

0

Clovis North

000

56

11

10

0

WP: Brady Crow (4IP, 8K) combined no-hitter with Ryan O’Hara (1IP, 2K). LP: Beltran. CN, Nolan Inouye 3B; Riley Cooper 2B; Anthony Andrade 2B, 2RBI; Bacci Bryant 2-3, 2B; Tanner McKenzie 2B, 2RBI; Andrew Perkins 2RBI. Record: Clovis North 3-0.

  Comments  