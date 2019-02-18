Prep scoreboard for Monday, Feb. 18

HIGH SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
COCA-COLA CLASSIC
Redwood 6, Clovis 3
Redwood
201
021
0
—
6
8
2
Clovis
100
200
0
—
3
7
WP: S.Bower (5IP, 5H, 2K, 2BB). LP: Z.Jimenez. R, B.Chamberlin 2-4, 2R, 2 2B; K.Sorensen 2-4, 3B; Bower 2B. C, D.Miller 2-3, 2B; J.Tiger 2-4.
Buchanan 4, Tulare Western 0
Buchanan
100
030
0
—
4
5
0
Tulare Western
000
000
0
—
0
3
2
WP: Luke Sula (4IP, 3K, 0BB). LP: Nathan Marroquin. B, TJ Fondtain 2R; Miguel Ortiz 2-3. TW, Will Senn 2B.
Central 7, Fresno 1
Fresno
010
000
0
—
1
4
1
Central
000
223
X
—
7
7
1
WP: Austin Fleck. LP: N/A. C, Gavin Mancha 2-3, 2R; Matt Gong 2RBI; Ethan Baird 2B.
Clovis North 11, Sunnyside 0
Sunnyside
000
00
—
0
0
0
Clovis North
000
56
—
11
10
0
WP: Brady Crow (4IP, 8K) combined no-hitter with Ryan O’Hara (1IP, 2K). LP: Beltran. CN, Nolan Inouye 3B; Riley Cooper 2B; Anthony Andrade 2B, 2RBI; Bacci Bryant 2-3, 2B; Tanner McKenzie 2B, 2RBI; Andrew Perkins 2RBI. Record: Clovis North 3-0.
