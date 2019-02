This incredible goal gave Clovis North boys soccer the victory

By

February 16, 2019 08:43 PM

Clovis North's Nathan Arnold scored on a 'Rabona Kick' in the second half, giving the sixth-seeded Broncos a 2-1 victory over No. 3 Bullard on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. - Video submitted by Danny Fernandez.