The Bee’s Central Section Top 10 basketball and soccer rankings

HIGH SCHOOLS
CENTRAL SECTION TOP 10 RANKINGS
(Records through Saturday)
Boys basketball
Record
Prv
1. San Joaquin Memorial
17-10
1
2. Clovis West
24-3
3
3. Clovis North
18-7
3
4. Bullard
22-4
4
5. Bakersfield
17-6
5
6. Bakersfield Christian
19-5
10
7. Arroyo Grande
20-5
6
8. Independence
17-6
8
9. Mt. Whitney
22-4
7
10. Clovis East
19-7
9
Girls basketball
Record
Prv
1. Clovis West
25-2
1
2. Clovis North
21-4
2
3. San Joaquin Memorial
21-5
3
4. Yosemite
24-4
5
5. Arroyo Grande
19-6
5
6. Garces
21-4
7
7. Bakersfield
20-3
8
8. Buchanan
18-8
9
9. Central
16-7
6
10. San Luis Obispo
22-5
NR
Boys soccer
Record
Prv
1. San Luis Obispo
18-1-1
2
2. Santa Maria
20-3-3
1
3. Bullard
18-4-1
5
4. Garces
19-2-4
6
5. Madera South
18-4-1
3
6. Central
19-7-1
4
7. Clovis North
10-3-4
7
8. South
16-5-5
8
9. Clovis East
14-6-1
10
10. Arroyo Grande
15-4-1
9
Girls soccer
Record
Prv
1. Clovis North
18-1-3
1
2. Bullard
12-4-2
5
3. San Luis Obispo
18-2-1
6
4. Edison
12-8-1
8
5. Clovis West
14-5-1
4
6. San Joaquin Memorial
23-2-1
2
7. Central
17-5-4
10
8. Arroyo Grande
17-6
7R
9. Liberty-Bakersfield
15-5-3
9
10. Hanford
16-6-2
3
