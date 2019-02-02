High School Sports

The Bee’s Central Section Top 10 basketball and soccer rankings

HIGH SCHOOLS

CENTRAL SECTION TOP 10 RANKINGS

(Records through Saturday)

Boys basketball

Record

Prv

1. San Joaquin Memorial

17-10

1

2. Clovis West

24-3

3

3. Clovis North

18-7

3

4. Bullard

22-4

4

5. Bakersfield

17-6

5

6. Bakersfield Christian

19-5

10

7. Arroyo Grande

20-5

6

8. Independence

17-6

8

9. Mt. Whitney

22-4

7

10. Clovis East

19-7

9

Girls basketball

Record

Prv

1. Clovis West

25-2

1

2. Clovis North

21-4

2

3. San Joaquin Memorial

21-5

3

4. Yosemite

24-4

5

5. Arroyo Grande

19-6

5

6. Garces

21-4

7

7. Bakersfield

20-3

8

8. Buchanan

18-8

9

9. Central

16-7

6

10. San Luis Obispo

22-5

NR

Boys soccer

Record

Prv

1. San Luis Obispo

18-1-1

2

2. Santa Maria

20-3-3

1

3. Bullard

18-4-1

5

4. Garces

19-2-4

6

5. Madera South

18-4-1

3

6. Central

19-7-1

4

7. Clovis North

10-3-4

7

8. South

16-5-5

8

9. Clovis East

14-6-1

10

10. Arroyo Grande

15-4-1

9

Girls soccer

Record

Prv

1. Clovis North

18-1-3

1

2. Bullard

12-4-2

5

3. San Luis Obispo

18-2-1

6

4. Edison

12-8-1

8

5. Clovis West

14-5-1

4

6. San Joaquin Memorial

23-2-1

2

7. Central

17-5-4

10

8. Arroyo Grande

17-6

7R

9. Liberty-Bakersfield

15-5-3

9

10. Hanford

16-6-2

3

