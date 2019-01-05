Home team prevails in Doc Buchanan Invite that draws some of nation’s top wrestlers

The annual Doc Buchanan Invitational is an opportunity for the best high school wrestlers in California and beyond to test themselves at midseason.
“When you get all this amazing talent from all over the country coming to the town of Clovis, what more could you want?” Buchanan coach Troy Tirapelle said. “You don’t have to leave your own bed at night and still get to wrestle the best in the country.”
Buchanan, the three-time defending state champion, had four finalists and wrapped up the Doc team title in Saturday’s finals. Of those four, Carlos Negrete Jr. (113) and Matt Olguin (160) were crowned champions.
Just how big is the Doc Buchanan?
It attracted nine of the top 21 teams in Flo Wrestling’s national rankings: No. 2 Bergen Catholic-New Jersey, No. 7 Montini Catholic-Illinois, No. 8 Lake Highland Prep-Florida, No. 10 Buchanan, No. 11 Gilroy, No. 14 St. John Bosco-Bellflower, No. 15 Selma, No. 20 Clovis and No. 21 Clovis North.
Twelve states were represented and there were 40 nationally ranked wrestlers including Nos. 1 Richard Figueroa of Selma (106 pounds), Robert Howard of Bergen Catholic (126) and Cohlton Schultz of Ponderosa-Colorado (285).
Figueroa, ranked No. 1 in the state by Cal Grappler and The Wrestler, beat Buchanan’s Jack Gioffre for his second straight cowboy hat, the Doc’s signature winner’s trophy.
“I love big tournaments,” Figueroa said. “I do great at big tournaments. I just love when a lot of people are watching me and we got the whole Selma crowd out here ... this is amazing. It makes me more pumped up to be out there.”
Bergen Catholic has traveled cross-country for the Doc each of the past four years.
“This is one of the best tournaments in the country,” said assistant coach Dominic Santoli, whose team has won the past seven New Jersey state titles. “We get to experience a whole new culture on this side of the country. I love it and it’s my favorite tournament of the year.”
Bergen Catholic did not have all of its wrestlers compete this weekend.
In the end, Buchanan took the team title with 194 points over Montini Catholic-Ill. (183.5).
Remember the name Abas?
Another Abas is making his way through the high school ranks.
And soon, it will be college.
Jaden Abas is a senior at Rancho Bernardo-San Diego and is ranked No. 1 by The California Wrestler. He is a two-time state finalist and three-time medalist. He signed with Stanford in November.
His dad, Gerry Abas, wrestled for Fresno State under former coach Dennis DeLiddo. Gerry has been the coach at Rancho Bernardo the past two seasons.
Gerry Abas’ 134 career wins put him at No. 2 on Fresno State’s all-time win list. His career win percentage of .870 is No. 4 all-time at Fresno State, and just eight Bulldogs have ever had more wins in a single season than the 41 he had as a freshman in 1992.
Gerry’s brother, Stephen, won an Olympic silver medal at 121 pounds at the 2004 Summer Games in Athens. Stephen was a four-time Al-American and won three NCAA titles.
“We had a great run,” Gerry said. “It was a good 10 years. We helped solidify a style of wrestling where we were known for taking guys down. We can give credit to my brother and I here at Fresno State through the ‘90s.”
More pressure for Jaden? No way, said the youngest Abas.
“I see pressure as something you put on yourself,” said Jaden, who won at 145. “It’s mostly a mental game out there. You can either make yourself wrestle worse or make yourself wrestle better. My whole life, I’ve just carried that pressure and flourish with it. I believe it’s made me better.”
