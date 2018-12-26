Top teams hit the road for holiday hoops. Zinkin Classic features wrestling showdowns

The Clovis West High girls basketball team has gone from coast-to-coast and beyond this month, landing this week in Florida.

The Golden Eagles (11-1) are in Orlando for the Florida Prospects Holiday Classic, opening Thursday against Somerset Prep-North Lauderdale, Fla., in the Platinum Division. Earlier this month, they played in the Bay Area Elite Showcase at Chabot College in Hayward and two weeks ago in Honolulu at the Nike Iolani Classic.

“It’s neat to go and compete against the best,” Clovis West coach Craig Campbell said. “We’ve competed against kids going to UConn, Texas, Baylor. Putting our kids in front of college coaches is also really neat. We go to these tournaments to give our kids opportunities to be seen by college coaches against other elite kids and show them what our kids can do.”





It’ll be the first Golden Eagles’ visit to Florida since 2013 when the team competed at the Disney World KSA Holiday Tournament in Orlando.

After the Golden Eagles finish their Florida trip with a visit to Universal Studios, they will head to Southern California for games Jan. 3-5 before opening Tri-River Athletic Conference play Jan. 8 at Central.

Campbell said Clovis West could’ve gone to a Texas tournament, but opted for Florida because of the ties he has with coaches in Orlando.

Clovis West girls basketball caoch Craig Campbell gives instructions during practice on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.

“This is supposed to be the top one back there,” he said. “The bracket we’re in has the best teams in Florida in it and Bolingbrook (Illinois). This will be a great test for us.”





The Golden Eagles have rolled over 10 of their 12 opponents this season, losing only to Incarnate Word-St. Louis 56-47 and beating McClatchy-Sacramento 38-37 at the Bay Area Showcase. The average score in the other games: 79-33.

Boys basketball

Clovis West started the four-day Modesto Christian Holiday Hoop Classic on Wednesday against Patterson.

Clovis West (14-1) has only lost to Modesto Christian, 83-66 in the championship game of the Clovis West Nike Invitational on Dec. 15.





San Joaquin Memorial, meanwhile, hasn’t hosted a game since Nov. 29 against Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland.





The Panthers were busy in tournaments in Texas, Arizona and at the Mission Prep Christmas Classic. This week, Memorial (5-5) is at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego before returning home Jan. 4 against Bullard.

“Every big tournament in the country reached out,” San Joaquin Memorial coach Brad Roznovsky told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “We could go anywhere. I mean anywhere, the Carolinas, Maryland, Tennessee.”

The Panthers last went to Torrey Pines in 2005 when the roster was loaded with three future NBA players – twins Brook and Robin Lopez and Quincy Pondexter.

This year’s SJM attraction is Jalen Green, a 6-foot-6 junior who was MVP of the FIBA U17 World Championships last summer in Argentina. That, plus an arm’s-length list of college offers, will catch tournament directors’ eyes.

The next two weeks are loaded with big central San Joaquin Valley tournaments including 16-team boys fields at the Clovis Elks Invitational at Clovis High and the 68th annual Polly Wilhelmsen Invitational Tournament at Mt. Whitney and Redwood gyms, both running through Saturday. Girls tournaments include the Tulare Mid-Winter Showcase and the Kiwanis New Year’s Eve Classic at Buchanan, both Thursday-Saturday.

Wrestling

State defending boys champion Buchanan dominated the Zinkin Classic, highlighted by two Buchanan-Selma individual showdowns.

Defending state champion Maximo Renteria of Buchanan, ranked No. 1 by The California Wrestler, beat Selma’s Trista Lujan 5-2 at 120 pounds, and Matt Olguin of Buchanan beat Jace Luchau of Selma 6-0 at 160s in a matchup of future Fresno State teammates.

Luchau, who usually competes at 152, is the top-ranked wrestler in that division. Olguin is No. 2 at 160.





Richard Figueroa of Selma is rated No. 1 at 113 and won his final over Christian Cabuag of Monte Vista Christian-Watsonville by technical fall.

Another top-ranked wrestler from the Central Section, Clovis North 126-pounder Devin Murphy, won his weight class. Jacob Good of Clovis, No. 2 at 195, lost 4-2 to No. 1 Ryan Reyes of Gilroy.

Next up for many is the Doc Buchanan Invitational on Jan. 4-5 at Clovis High.