Prep scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 21

GIRLS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
Clovis North 3, Kingsburg 0
CN: Alexz Wheaton, Adrienne Goodin and Gypsy Friaz
BOYS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
Mendota 1, Washington Union 0
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
M: Cris Herera
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tulare Holiday Classic
Tulare Western 78, Tulare Union 47
Tulare Western
19
22
21
16
—
78
Tulare Union
6
16
11
14
—
47
TW: Mikey Ficher 38, Tairyn Johnson 2, Mikal Johnson 8, Alphonso Isiah 2, Zack Ball 5, Anthony Cervantes 10, Jesse Freeman 2, Jose Valencia 2, Noah Thompson 2, Michael Machado 7.
TU: David Dailey 7, J.J Souza 4, Willie James 9, Ean McGill 13, Ernesto Mendoza 2, Tyler Coehlo 8, Clark Mueller 4
Comments