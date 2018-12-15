High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 21

GIRLS SOCCER

NONLEAGUE

Clovis North 3, Kingsburg 0

CN: Alexz Wheaton, Adrienne Goodin and Gypsy Friaz

BOYS SOCCER

NONLEAGUE

Mendota 1, Washington Union 0

M: Cris Herera

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tulare Holiday Classic

Tulare Western 78, Tulare Union 47

Tulare Western

19

22

21

16

78

Tulare Union

6

16

11

14

47

TW: Mikey Ficher 38, Tairyn Johnson 2, Mikal Johnson 8, Alphonso Isiah 2, Zack Ball 5, Anthony Cervantes 10, Jesse Freeman 2, Jose Valencia 2, Noah Thompson 2, Michael Machado 7.

TU: David Dailey 7, J.J Souza 4, Willie James 9, Ean McGill 13, Ernesto Mendoza 2, Tyler Coehlo 8, Clark Mueller 4

