High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 19

Fresno Bee Staff

December 19, 2018 10:50 PM

Coaches: Report results to sports@fresnobee.com.

FALL ALL-LEAGUE TEAMS

The Bee will compile all-league lists for publication in December. League representatives, please email lists to sports@fresnobee.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TULARE HOLIDAY CLASSIC

El Diamante 63, Tulare Western 57

Tulare Western

10

14

18

15

57

El Diamante

20

16

6

21

63

Tulare Western (4-6): Tairyn Johnson 4, Alphonso Isiah 2, Zack Ball 2, Mikey Ficher 29, Anthony Cervantes 8, Anthony Cardenas 6, Noah Thompson 2, Michael Machado 4.

El Diamante (4-4): Noah Berry 13, Xavier Boss 9, Lorenco Quintana 17, Desean Lacey 6, Rajan Batth 9, Chris Comy 4, Logan Nowkirk 5.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DINUBA-OROSI POOL PLAY CLASSIC

Strathmore 54, Liberty-Madera Ranchos 15

Strathmore

11

15

11

17

54

Liberty

5

6

0

4

15

Strathmore (6-3): Jasmine Soto 26, Keija Ambriz 10, Sylvia Felix 6, Erika Munoz 5, Yvette Gutierrez 2, Jiselle Gutierrez 2, Valerie Chapa 2, Jasemyn Collins 1.

Liberty-Madera Ranchos (4-6): Camilee Vestal 7, Leeasia Whetsel 5, Meg Pentorali 2, Brianna Melgoza 1.

Reedley 56, Exeter 51

Reedley

11

10

22

13

56

Exeter

22

11

9

9

51

Reedley: Bronaugh McGahan 2, Reese Kubo 6, Miah Paz 15, Clara Ramirez 2, Clare McGahan 9, Madison Haney 20, Madison Takasaki 2.

Exeter: Jaycie Wilkinson 22, Zoie Belk 6, Alize Gonzalez 7, Haylee McFall 7, Lyncoln Miller 8, Team 1.

Chavez 40, Tulare Western 31

Chavez

8

10

14

8

40

Tulare Western

5

12

6

8

31

Chavez: Lauren Garcia 5, Loise Rosales 2, Kayla Sanchez 7, Nancy Robles 3, Maria Leyva 6, Angelique Ramirez 8, Angel Casillas 2, Marina Cortez 7.

Tualare Western: Emma Woodward 13, Deja Eason 4, Nadia Zambrano 6, Jazlynn Juarez 6, Nicole Tristao 2.

Dinuba 57, Granite Hills 54

Granite Hills

14

15

7

18

54

Dinuba

15

13

17

12

57

Granite Hills: Yvette Felipe 28, Shealuhn Hunter 8, Marina Marin 6, Victoria Peyron 4, Leelli Amparano 2, Valerie Galvez 6.

Dinuba: Kailey Lopez 7, Krysta Casas 2, Kaylee Villasenor 9, Azlynn Villalobos 4, Roxie Montalvo 3, Jessenia Padilla 1, Ebony Rodriguez 4, Ashley Flores 17, Yasmine Villarreal-Harris 8, Roxanna Navarro 2.

Thursday’s schedule

At Dinuba High

3:30 p.m., Reedley vs. Liberty; 5 p.m., Strathmore vs. Exeter; 6:30 p.m., Chavez vs. Granite Hills; 8 p.m., Tulare Western vs. Dinuba.

DINUBA-OROSI HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Caruthers 64, Immanuel 25

Immanuel

5

9

3

8

25

Caruthers

16

12

23

13

64

Immanuel: Brooke Hatch 2, Presley Galpin 4, Hunter Kreiter 6, Laura Schletewitz 7, Amanda Scheidt 2, Julia Scarborough 2, Jaycee Laemmlen 2.

Caruthers: Anna Marshall 7, Felicia Ramirez 18, Kat Duran 6, Jennifer Balino 1, Paige Sterling 4, Jacque Magana 20, Malia Ishi 2, Mikayla Duran 6.

OTHER SCORES

Edison 63, Mt. Whitney 19

Roosevelt 75, Wonderful Prep 52

Madera 52, McLane 26

Kingsburg 47, Kennedy 32

Caruthers 64, Immanuel 25

Kerman 52, Coalinga 51

Porterville 61, Mendota 14

Golden West 46, Orosi 31

Thursday’s schedule

At Kingsburg High

1:30 p.m., Madera vs. Kingsburg; 3 p.m., Mt. Whitney vs. Wonderful Prep; 4:30 p.m., Edison vs. Roosevelt; 6 p.m., McLane vs. Kennedy.

At Orosi High

3:30 p.m., Immanuel vs. Coalinga; 5 p.m., Mendota vs. Orosi; 6:30 p.m., Caruthers vs. Kerman; 8 p.m., Porterville vs. Golden West

GIRLS SOCCER

NONLEAGUE

Clovis North 2, Madera 1

CN, Taylour Mendoza, Adrienne Goodin. M, Itzel Rodriguez. Records: Clovis North 9-1-3; Madera 4-7.

WRESTLING

NONLEAGUE

Caruthers 45, Washington Union 33

  Comments  