Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 19

Coaches: Report results to sports@fresnobee.com.
FALL ALL-LEAGUE TEAMS
The Bee will compile all-league lists for publication in December. League representatives, please email lists to sports@fresnobee.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
TULARE HOLIDAY CLASSIC
El Diamante 63, Tulare Western 57
Tulare Western
10
14
18
15
—
57
El Diamante
20
16
6
21
—
63
Tulare Western (4-6): Tairyn Johnson 4, Alphonso Isiah 2, Zack Ball 2, Mikey Ficher 29, Anthony Cervantes 8, Anthony Cardenas 6, Noah Thompson 2, Michael Machado 4.
El Diamante (4-4): Noah Berry 13, Xavier Boss 9, Lorenco Quintana 17, Desean Lacey 6, Rajan Batth 9, Chris Comy 4, Logan Nowkirk 5.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DINUBA-OROSI POOL PLAY CLASSIC
Strathmore 54, Liberty-Madera Ranchos 15
Strathmore
11
15
11
17
—
54
Liberty
5
6
0
4
—
15
Strathmore (6-3): Jasmine Soto 26, Keija Ambriz 10, Sylvia Felix 6, Erika Munoz 5, Yvette Gutierrez 2, Jiselle Gutierrez 2, Valerie Chapa 2, Jasemyn Collins 1.
Liberty-Madera Ranchos (4-6): Camilee Vestal 7, Leeasia Whetsel 5, Meg Pentorali 2, Brianna Melgoza 1.
Reedley 56, Exeter 51
Reedley
11
10
22
13
—
56
Exeter
22
11
9
9
—
51
Reedley: Bronaugh McGahan 2, Reese Kubo 6, Miah Paz 15, Clara Ramirez 2, Clare McGahan 9, Madison Haney 20, Madison Takasaki 2.
Exeter: Jaycie Wilkinson 22, Zoie Belk 6, Alize Gonzalez 7, Haylee McFall 7, Lyncoln Miller 8, Team 1.
Chavez 40, Tulare Western 31
Chavez
8
10
14
8
—
40
Tulare Western
5
12
6
8
—
31
Chavez: Lauren Garcia 5, Loise Rosales 2, Kayla Sanchez 7, Nancy Robles 3, Maria Leyva 6, Angelique Ramirez 8, Angel Casillas 2, Marina Cortez 7.
Tualare Western: Emma Woodward 13, Deja Eason 4, Nadia Zambrano 6, Jazlynn Juarez 6, Nicole Tristao 2.
Dinuba 57, Granite Hills 54
Granite Hills
14
15
7
18
—
54
Dinuba
15
13
17
12
—
57
Granite Hills: Yvette Felipe 28, Shealuhn Hunter 8, Marina Marin 6, Victoria Peyron 4, Leelli Amparano 2, Valerie Galvez 6.
Dinuba: Kailey Lopez 7, Krysta Casas 2, Kaylee Villasenor 9, Azlynn Villalobos 4, Roxie Montalvo 3, Jessenia Padilla 1, Ebony Rodriguez 4, Ashley Flores 17, Yasmine Villarreal-Harris 8, Roxanna Navarro 2.
Thursday’s schedule
At Dinuba High
3:30 p.m., Reedley vs. Liberty; 5 p.m., Strathmore vs. Exeter; 6:30 p.m., Chavez vs. Granite Hills; 8 p.m., Tulare Western vs. Dinuba.
DINUBA-OROSI HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Caruthers 64, Immanuel 25
Immanuel
5
9
3
8
—
25
Caruthers
16
12
23
13
—
64
Immanuel: Brooke Hatch 2, Presley Galpin 4, Hunter Kreiter 6, Laura Schletewitz 7, Amanda Scheidt 2, Julia Scarborough 2, Jaycee Laemmlen 2.
Caruthers: Anna Marshall 7, Felicia Ramirez 18, Kat Duran 6, Jennifer Balino 1, Paige Sterling 4, Jacque Magana 20, Malia Ishi 2, Mikayla Duran 6.
OTHER SCORES
Edison 63, Mt. Whitney 19
Roosevelt 75, Wonderful Prep 52
Madera 52, McLane 26
Kingsburg 47, Kennedy 32
Caruthers 64, Immanuel 25
Kerman 52, Coalinga 51
Porterville 61, Mendota 14
Golden West 46, Orosi 31
Thursday’s schedule
At Kingsburg High
1:30 p.m., Madera vs. Kingsburg; 3 p.m., Mt. Whitney vs. Wonderful Prep; 4:30 p.m., Edison vs. Roosevelt; 6 p.m., McLane vs. Kennedy.
At Orosi High
3:30 p.m., Immanuel vs. Coalinga; 5 p.m., Mendota vs. Orosi; 6:30 p.m., Caruthers vs. Kerman; 8 p.m., Porterville vs. Golden West
GIRLS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
Clovis North 2, Madera 1
CN, Taylour Mendoza, Adrienne Goodin. M, Itzel Rodriguez. Records: Clovis North 9-1-3; Madera 4-7.
WRESTLING
NONLEAGUE
Caruthers 45, Washington Union 33
Comments