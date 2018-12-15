Prep scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 17

GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Selma 71, Dinuba 25
Dinuba
6
4
4
11
—
25
Selma
23
17
24
7
—
71
D: Kailey Lopez 7, Ashley Flores 2, Kaylee Villasenor 2, Jessenia Padilla 2, Jasmine Villarreal-Harris 4, Roxanna Navarro 4, Laronda Ward 4.
S: Clarissa Moreno 15, Madi Mares 3, Elena Loutherback 12, Gianna Lujan 2, Rachel Vieira 20, Audrey Gonzalez 2, Zoe Gonzalez 3, Yesenia Sanchez 8, Samantha Saldate 6.
