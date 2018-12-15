High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 17

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Selma 71, Dinuba 25

Dinuba

6

4

4

11

25

Selma

23

17

24

7

71

D: Kailey Lopez 7, Ashley Flores 2, Kaylee Villasenor 2, Jessenia Padilla 2, Jasmine Villarreal-Harris 4, Roxanna Navarro 4, Laronda Ward 4.

S: Clarissa Moreno 15, Madi Mares 3, Elena Loutherback 12, Gianna Lujan 2, Rachel Vieira 20, Audrey Gonzalez 2, Zoe Gonzalez 3, Yesenia Sanchez 8, Samantha Saldate 6.

