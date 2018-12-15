Prep scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 15

GIRLS SOCCER
Liberty Tournament
Championship
San Joaquin Memorial 3, Hanford 1
SJM: Logan Nidy 2, Samantha Montes
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
H: not reported
Kingsburg 1, Foothill 0
K: Marissa Montelongo
Kingsburg 2, Highland 0
K: Marissa Montelongo 2
Garces Tournament
Fowler 2, Bishop Union 1
F: Jocelyn Prieto, Joeline Nuño
BU: not reported
Templeton 2, Fowler 0
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bedoya Tournament
Championship
Central Valley Christian 66, Dinuba 60
CVC
18
24
11
13
—
66
Dinuba
14
14
17
15
—
60
CVC: Jarren Myers 13, Marshall Moons 3, Simon te Velde 18, Dustin Van Grouw 3, Grant Highstreet 14, Eric Dragt 15.
D: Sebastian Garza 2, Issak Flores 2, Elias Flores 3, Brian Ortuno 2, Josh Magana 17, Sinuhe Vargas 2, Luke Rodriguez 28, John Calderon 4.
Third place
Porterville 59, Righetti 48
Porterville
16
13
10
20
—
59
Righetti
8
8
15
17
—
48
P: Kaden Ramage 16, Jesse Hernandez 10, Parker Jones 4, Dane Odsather 5, CJ Fish 10, Colton Boyd 10, Gabriel Zurita 4.
R: Joonsoo Lee 6, Jeremy Reece 6, Canaan Reynolds 4, Jackson Moore 10, Christian Gonzales 5, Jacob Gonzales x
Fifth place
Mt. Whitney 87, Selma 60
Mt. Whitney
19
27
21
20
—
87
Selma
24
15
8
13
—
60
MW: Zack Reza 11, Jonathan Hadley 13, Camron Scattareggia x, Nick Magana 3, Jaedyn Pineda 23, Anthony Valencia 14,Bo Larsen 14.
S: Matthew Hernandez 3, Austin Aranda 3, Aaron Blancas 15, Isaac Ramirez 11, Joey Ramirez 20, Eli Mendoza 4, Dante Guicho 2, Brycen Carrasco 2.
Consolation
Hanford 62, Monache 55
Hanford
19
13
14
16
—
62
Monache
12
14
21
8
—
55
H: Jauron Watts-Brown 27, Carson Verhoeven 12, Darien Jeffries 11,Miles Kidd 4, Carson Verhoeven 11.
M: Nash Wobrock 20,Marcus Salazar 4,Tamron Bradford 6, Jazen Ballejos 7, Kaori Sims 8, Darrien Duckworth 2, Cooper Martin 2, John Perez 4, Tori Powell 2.
Kennedy 57, Orosi 38
Kennedy
16
14
17
10
—
57
Orosi
6
10
9
13
—
38
K: Manuel Baptista 23, Alexis Rodriguez 17, Luis Perez 6, Aaron Rios 4, Loreto Beltran 7.
O: Arzel Quicio 18, Justin Marroquin 1, Chris Huerta 2, Jose Ramos 8, J.R. Andres 5, Axceel Zepeda 4.
Orange Cove 62, McLane 52
Orange Cove
19
13
12
18
—
62
McLane
11
17
10
14
—
52
OC: Jeremiah Velasquez 18, Andrew Leon 14, Raymond Martinez 2, Alfredo Sanchez 7, Ricardo Sanchez 7, Javier Farias 5, Guillermo Lopez 7.
M: Darriyn Grigsby 24, Israel Amaro 4, Andy Rubio 1, Isaac Solis 2, Bryan Rubio 3, Johndi Yang 6, Anthony Gasper 6, John McMichaels 4, Freddy Catano 2.
Madera South 64, Golden West 50
Madera South
18
18
19
9
—
64
Golden West
10
11
18
11
—
50
MS: Julian Galvan 1, Andre Johnson 19, Jundrine Neal 5, Jayshaun Thomas 16, Joel Galvan 11, Elijah Ford 12.
GW: Nathan Pascua 4, Curtis Seechan 8, Michael Wessel 2, Lonnie Wessel 6, Matthew Delreal 11, Casey Hill 15, Antonio Fregoso 1, Jaime Valdez 2, Nico Herrero 1.
Tulare Union 49, Reedley 41
Reedley
12
12
8
9
—
41
Tulare Union
12
11
13
13
—
49
R: Anthony Figueroa 2, Augie Villarreal 17,Angel Vasquez 2, Danny Cortez 6, Danny DeLaRosa 2, Marcus Heinrichs 3, Leo Hernandez 7, Justin Figueroa 2.
TU: David Dailey 11, Jabari Roux 8, TJ Souza 3, Willie James 8, Aaron Bales 2, Ean McGill 6, Jake Costa 5, Tyler Coelho 6.
Parlier Tournament
Championship
Fowler 74, Parlier 51
Fowler
22
14
20
15
—
74
Parlier
11
7
15
18
—
51
F: Jacob Caraveo 3, Japnaam Kahlon 8, Surinder Grewal 8, Jonathan Lopez 25, Christian Young 3, Lucas Gutierrez 1, Spencer Nakayama 1, Garrett Geringer 8, Amneet Basra 6, Jacob Deleon 4, Caleb Martinez 5, Jordan Franco 2.
P: Miles Ibardolosa 12, Shane Ibardolosa 12, James Rodriguez 4, Diego Zapien 3, Christian Malagon 3, Adrien Zapien 17.
Clovis West Nike Classic
Championship
Modesto Christian 83, Clovis West 66
Clovis West
10
20
18
18
—
66
Modesto Christian
19
19
25
20
—
83
CW: Jaylen Guidry 8, Luke Lowe 3, Colen Anderson 21, Grayson Carper 7, Dez Walls 8, Alex Villi 17, Marcel Sanders 2.
MC: Tsotne Tsardsidse 2, Michael Pearson 20, Aaron Murphy 14, Baljot Sahi 15, Earv Knoxx 2, Devin Day 5, Dathan Satchell 15, Alex Merkviladze 10
Comments