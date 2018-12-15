High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 15

GIRLS SOCCER

Liberty Tournament

Championship

San Joaquin Memorial 3, Hanford 1

SJM: Logan Nidy 2, Samantha Montes

H: not reported

Kingsburg 1, Foothill 0

K: Marissa Montelongo

Kingsburg 2, Highland 0

K: Marissa Montelongo 2

Garces Tournament

Fowler 2, Bishop Union 1

F: Jocelyn Prieto, Joeline Nuño

BU: not reported

Templeton 2, Fowler 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bedoya Tournament

Championship

Central Valley Christian 66, Dinuba 60

CVC

18

24

11

13

66

Dinuba

14

14

17

15

60

CVC: Jarren Myers 13, Marshall Moons 3, Simon te Velde 18, Dustin Van Grouw 3, Grant Highstreet 14, Eric Dragt 15.

D: Sebastian Garza 2, Issak Flores 2, Elias Flores 3, Brian Ortuno 2, Josh Magana 17, Sinuhe Vargas 2, Luke Rodriguez 28, John Calderon 4.

Third place

Porterville 59, Righetti 48

Porterville

16

13

10

20

59

Righetti

8

8

15

17

48

P: Kaden Ramage 16, Jesse Hernandez 10, Parker Jones 4, Dane Odsather 5, CJ Fish 10, Colton Boyd 10, Gabriel Zurita 4.

R: Joonsoo Lee 6, Jeremy Reece 6, Canaan Reynolds 4, Jackson Moore 10, Christian Gonzales 5, Jacob Gonzales x

Fifth place

Mt. Whitney 87, Selma 60

Mt. Whitney

19

27

21

20

87

Selma

24

15

8

13

60

MW: Zack Reza 11, Jonathan Hadley 13, Camron Scattareggia x, Nick Magana 3, Jaedyn Pineda 23, Anthony Valencia 14,Bo Larsen 14.

S: Matthew Hernandez 3, Austin Aranda 3, Aaron Blancas 15, Isaac Ramirez 11, Joey Ramirez 20, Eli Mendoza 4, Dante Guicho 2, Brycen Carrasco 2.

Consolation

Hanford 62, Monache 55

Hanford

19

13

14

16

62

Monache

12

14

21

8

55

H: Jauron Watts-Brown 27, Carson Verhoeven 12, Darien Jeffries 11,Miles Kidd 4, Carson Verhoeven 11.

M: Nash Wobrock 20,Marcus Salazar 4,Tamron Bradford 6, Jazen Ballejos 7, Kaori Sims 8, Darrien Duckworth 2, Cooper Martin 2, John Perez 4, Tori Powell 2.

Kennedy 57, Orosi 38

Kennedy

16

14

17

10

57

Orosi

6

10

9

13

38

K: Manuel Baptista 23, Alexis Rodriguez 17, Luis Perez 6, Aaron Rios 4, Loreto Beltran 7.

O: Arzel Quicio 18, Justin Marroquin 1, Chris Huerta 2, Jose Ramos 8, J.R. Andres 5, Axceel Zepeda 4.

Orange Cove 62, McLane 52

Orange Cove

19

13

12

18

62

McLane

11

17

10

14

52

OC: Jeremiah Velasquez 18, Andrew Leon 14, Raymond Martinez 2, Alfredo Sanchez 7, Ricardo Sanchez 7, Javier Farias 5, Guillermo Lopez 7.

M: Darriyn Grigsby 24, Israel Amaro 4, Andy Rubio 1, Isaac Solis 2, Bryan Rubio 3, Johndi Yang 6, Anthony Gasper 6, John McMichaels 4, Freddy Catano 2.

Madera South 64, Golden West 50

Madera South

18

18

19

9

64

Golden West

10

11

18

11

50

MS: Julian Galvan 1, Andre Johnson 19, Jundrine Neal 5, Jayshaun Thomas 16, Joel Galvan 11, Elijah Ford 12.

GW: Nathan Pascua 4, Curtis Seechan 8, Michael Wessel 2, Lonnie Wessel 6, Matthew Delreal 11, Casey Hill 15, Antonio Fregoso 1, Jaime Valdez 2, Nico Herrero 1.

Tulare Union 49, Reedley 41

Reedley

12

12

8

9

41

Tulare Union

12

11

13

13

49

R: Anthony Figueroa 2, Augie Villarreal 17,Angel Vasquez 2, Danny Cortez 6, Danny DeLaRosa 2, Marcus Heinrichs 3, Leo Hernandez 7, Justin Figueroa 2.

TU: David Dailey 11, Jabari Roux 8, TJ Souza 3, Willie James 8, Aaron Bales 2, Ean McGill 6, Jake Costa 5, Tyler Coelho 6.

Parlier Tournament

Championship

Fowler 74, Parlier 51

Fowler

22

14

20

15

74

Parlier

11

7

15

18

51

F: Jacob Caraveo 3, Japnaam Kahlon 8, Surinder Grewal 8, Jonathan Lopez 25, Christian Young 3, Lucas Gutierrez 1, Spencer Nakayama 1, Garrett Geringer 8, Amneet Basra 6, Jacob Deleon 4, Caleb Martinez 5, Jordan Franco 2.

P: Miles Ibardolosa 12, Shane Ibardolosa 12, James Rodriguez 4, Diego Zapien 3, Christian Malagon 3, Adrien Zapien 17.

Clovis West Nike Classic

Championship

Modesto Christian 83, Clovis West 66

Clovis West

10

20

18

18

66

Modesto Christian

19

19

25

20

83

CW: Jaylen Guidry 8, Luke Lowe 3, Colen Anderson 21, Grayson Carper 7, Dez Walls 8, Alex Villi 17, Marcel Sanders 2.

MC: Tsotne Tsardsidse 2, Michael Pearson 20, Aaron Murphy 14, Baljot Sahi 15, Earv Knoxx 2, Devin Day 5, Dathan Satchell 15, Alex Merkviladze 10

