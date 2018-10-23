Central Section high school cross country Week 9 rankings

Compiled by Larry Lung, Central Section girls cross country chair.
Varsity Boys
Overall Rating LW
1.Ridgeview 3.95 1
2.Clovis North 5.61 2
3.Corcoran 7.33 6
4.Liberty-Bakersfield 8.65 3
5.Clovis West 8.76 5
6.Madera South 9.40 4
7.Highland 9.48 9
8.Paso Robles 9.72 7
9.Stockdale 11.01 13
10.Buchanan 11.18 8
11.Monache 11.44 10
12.San Luis Obispo 11.93 12
13.Sanger 14.50 14
14.Arroyo Grande 15.40 15
15.Redwood 15.57 16
16.Santa Maria 15.63 11
17.Clovis 16.71 17
18.Bullard 20.06 25
19.Edison 20.84 20
20.Frontier 21.14 19
21.Kerman 21.79 21
22.McFarland 25.23 24
23.Roosevelt 25.42 22
24.Mt. Whitney 25.84 NR
25.Central 25.85 23
Division I
1.Clovis North 5.61 1
2.Clovis West 8.76 3
3.Madeera South 9.40 2
4.Paso Robles 9.72 4
5.Stockdale 11.01 6
6.Buchanan 11.18 5
7.Arroyo Grande 15.40 7
8.Redwood 15.57 8
9.Clovis 16.71 9
10.McFarland 25.23 10
Division II
1.Liberty-Bakersfield 8.65 1
2.Highland 9.48 2
3.Monache 11.44 3
4.San Luis Obispo 11.93 5
5.Sanger 14.50 6
6.Santa Maria 15.63 4
7.Bullard 20.06 NR
8.Roosevelt 25.42 8
9.Mt. Whitney 25.84 10
10.Atascadero 26.17 9
Division III
1.Ridgeview 3.95 1
2.Corcoran 7.33 2
3.Edison 20.84 4
4.Frontier 21.14 3
5.Kerman 21.79 5
6.Central 25.85 6
7.Wasco 28.95 7
8.Arvin 32.35 8
9.Foothill 33.35 10
10.North Bakersfield 33.41 NR
Division IV
1.Lindsay 27.39 1
2.West Bakersfield 35.45 2
3.Coalinga 42.29 4
4.Parlier 42.64 5
5.Tehachapi 44.64 7
6.Fresno 45.38 3
7.Robert F Kennedy 46.59 10
8.Cesar Chavez 47.27 6
9.Garces 48.14 NR
10.Avenal 48.63 9
Division V
1.Chowchilla 30.22 1
2.California City 51.74 2
3.Summit Collegiate 62.13 5
4.Liberty - Madera Ranchos 64.50 4
5.Mendota 64.66 10
6.Fowler 67.65 8
7.Granite Hills 68.10 7
8.Carutheres 69.07 6
9.Frazier Mountain 70.74 NR
10.Minarets 71.01 NR
Varsity Girls
Overall Rating LW
1.Buchanan 3.06 1
2.Clovis West 5.39 3
3.San Luis Obispo 6.41 2
4.McFarland 6.88 4
5.Madera South 7.94 6
6.Monache 8.69 5
7.Madera 10.47 9
8.Redwood 11.65 7
9.Sanger 12.17 10
10.Clovis North 12.23 8
11.Highland 14.95 11
12.Paso Robles 16.29 13
13.Corcoran 16.71 17
14.Clovis East 17.28 14
15.Wasco 17.76 12
16.Arroyo Grande 18.36 15
17.Liberty-Bakersfield 18.36 16
18.Lindsay 18.62 18
19.Tulare Western 19.93 19
20.Dinuba 21.06 21
21.Stockdale 22.46 20
22.Morro Bay 24.23 23
23.Clovis 25.79 22
24.Reedley 26.31 24
25.Atascadero 27.06 NR
Division I
1.Buchanan 3.06 1
2.Clovis West 5.39 2
3.McFarland 6.88 3
4.Madera South 7.94 4
5.Clovis North 12.23 5
6.Clovis East 17.28 6
7.Arroyo Grande 18.36 7
8.Stockdale 22.46 8
9.Clovis 25.79 9
10.Centennial 31.94 10
Division II
1.San Luis Obispo 6.41 1
2.Monache 8.69 2
3.Madera 10.47 4
4.Redwood 11.65 3
5.Sanger 12.17 5
6.Paso Robles 16.29 6
7.Liberty-Bakersfield 18.58 7
8.Tulare Western 19.93 8
9.Atascadero 27.06 9
10.North Bakersfield 29.86 NR
Division III
1.Wasco 17.76 1
2.Dinuba 21.06 2
3.Morro Bay 24.23 3
4.Reedley 26.31 4
5.Kerman 28.50 5
6.Edison 30.50 6
7.Foothill 30.58 NR
8.Ridgeview 31.15 10
9.Independence 32.98 7
10.Sunnyside 34.60 NR
Division IV
1.Highland 14.95 1
2.Corcoran 16.71 2
3.Lindsay 18.62 3
4.Hanford West 28.08 6
5.Bishop Union 29.81 4
6.Fresno 39.77 7
7.Mira Monte 40.04 5
8.Liberty - Madera Ranchos 45.11 8
9.Tehachapi 51.23 9
10.Yosemite 53.38 10
Division V
1.Sierra Pacific 37.23 1
2.Chowchilla 61.96 6
3.Caruthers 63.05 2
4.California City 63.27 3
5.Riverdale 66.10 5
6.San Joaquin Memorial 68.25 NR
7.Washington Union 68.54 4
8.Summit Collegiate 70.37 7
9.Woodlake 75.57 10
10.Robert F Kennedy 79.32 NR
