Central Section high school cross country Week 6 rankings

Central Section Week 6 cross country rankings by Larry Lung, Central Section girls cross country chair:
Varsity Boys
Overall Rating LW
1.Ridgeview 1.84 1
2.Clovis North 3.21 2
3.Clovis West 8.44 5
4.Corcoran 8.90 6
5.Buchanan 10.42 7
6.Madera South 10.57 8
7.Liberty-Bakersfield 10.96 3
8.Monache 11.21 11
9.Paso Robles 11.37 10
10.San Luis Obispo 11.80 4
11.Highland 12.13 9
12.Stockdale 14.13 12
13.Santa Maria 15.85 13
14.Sanger 15.99 19
15.Bullard 16.00 14
16.El Diamante 16.05 15
17.Arroyo Grande 17.47 17
18.Atascadero 18.32 18
19.Redwood 19.12 21
20.Clovis 19.35 20
21.Frontier 21.04 22
22.McFarland 22.23 23
23.Wasco 23.70 NR
24.Clovis East 25.75 NR
25.Central 26.47 25
Division I
1.Clovis North 3.21 1
2.Clovis West 8.44 2
3.Buchanan 10.42 3
4.Madera South 10.57 4
5.Paso Robles 11.37 5
6.Stockdale 14.13 6
7.Bullard 16.00 7
8.Arroyo Grande 17.47 8
9.Redwood 19.12 10
10.Clovis 19.35 9
Division II
1.Liberty - Bakersfield 10.96 1
2.Monache 11.21 4
3.San Luis Obispo 11.80 2
4.Highland 12.13 3
5.Santa Maria 15.85 5
6.Sanger 15.99 9
7.El Diamante 16.05 6
8.Atascadero 18.32 8
9.Roosevelt 26.68 7
10.Mt Whitney 28.78 10
Division III
1.Ridgeview 1.84 1
2.Corcoran 8.90 2
3.Frontier 21.04 3
4.Wasco 23.70 7
5.Central 26.47 5
6.Kerman 26.92 6
7.Edison 28.04 4
8.North Bakersfield 31.79 8
9.Orcutt Academy 35.94 10
10.Foothill 36.71 9
Division IV
1.Cesar Chavez 30.09 2
2.Lindsay 34.11 1
3.West Bakersfield 35.06 4
4.Fresno 36.82 6
5.Avenal 37.40 5
6.Parlier 41.09 9
7.Robert F Kennedy 41.24 3
8.Coalinga 43.87 8
9.Rosamond 49.89 7
10.Mira Monte 49.96 NR
Division V
1.Chowchilla 29.50 1
2.California City 51.74 2
3.Central Valley Christian 52.40 5
4.Washington Union 62.88 8
5.Summit Collegiate 63.11 4
6.Caruthers 63.96 NR
7.Granite HIlls 64.25 6
8.Liberty (Madera Ranchos) 64.41 7
9.Fowler 68.26 9
10.Desert 72.73 3
Varsity Girls
Overall Rating LW
1.San Luis Obispo 3.14 2
2.Buchanan 3.17 1
3.McFarland 5.21 3
4.Clovis West 7.60 4
5.Monache 9.42 6
6.Sanger 12.30 11
7.Madera South 12.57 5
8.Paso Robles 12.96 7
9.Clovis North 12.99 10
10.Highland 13.38 19
11.Madera 13.46 8
12.Redwood 14.19 9
13.Atascadero 16.57 12
14.Wasco 16.96 17
15.Clovis East 18.99 14
16.Corcoran 19.06 15
17.Arroyo Grande 20.10 16
18.Reedley 20.90 20
19.Stockdale 21.34 18
20.Dinuba 23.17 21
21.Morro Bay 23.28 23
22.Liberty-Bakersfield 24.21 22
23.Tulare Western 24.54 25
24.Lindsay 25.20 13
25.Clovis 26.92 24
Division I
1.Buchanan 3.17 1
2.McFarland 5.21 2
3.Clovis West 7.60 3
4.Madera South 12.57 4
5.Clovis North 12.99 5
6.Clovis East 16.99 6
7.Arroyo Grande 20.10 7
8.Stockdale 21.34 8
9.Clovis 26.92 9
10.Centennial 39.66 10
Division II
1.San Luis Obispo 3.14 1
2.Monache 9.43 2
3.Sanger 12.30 6
4.Paso Robles 12.96 3
5.Madera 13.46 4
6.Redwood 14.19 5
7.Atascadero 16.57 7
8.Liberty-Bakersfield 24.21 8
9.Tulare Western 24.54 9
10.Golden West 34.00 NR
Division III
1.Wasco 16.96 1
2.Reedley 20.90 2
3.Dinuba 23.17 3
4.Morro Bay 23.28 4
5.Edison 32.91 6
6.Independence 33.80 5
7.Santa Maria 36.59 9
8.Sunnyside 36.67 8
9.Kerman 38.33 NR
10.Central 39.48 10
Division IV
1.Highland 13.38 3
2.Corcoran 19.06 2
3.Lindsay 25.20 1
4.Bishop Union 27.52 4
5.Hanford West 30.74 6
6.Mira Monte 33.02 5
7.Yosemite 41.74 9
8.Tehachapi 42.15 8
9.Fresno 42.62 7
10.Liberty-Madera Ranchos 50.93 10
Division V
1.Sierra Pacific 45.89 1
2.Caruthers 53.81 3
3.Washington Union 61.59 2
4.Riverdale 62.17 7
5.California City 63.27 5
6.Wonderful College Prep 68.27 4
7.Summit Collegiate 69.78 8
8.Strathmore 71.02 9
9.Granite Hills 71.69 10
10.Orosi 73.59 NR
Comments