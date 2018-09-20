Central Section Week 4 high school cross country rankings

Compiled by Larry Lung, Central Section girls cross country chair:
Varsity Boys
Overall Rating LW
1.Ridgeview 1.73 1
2.Clovis North 2.48 2
3.Liberty - Bakersfield 7.42 5
4.San Luis Obispo 8.26 3
5.Clovis West 8.90 6
5.Corcoran 8.90 4
7.Paso Robles 10.65 9
8.Buchanan 10.77 8
9.Madera South 11.12 10
10.Highland 11.57 11
11.Monache 11.61 7
12.Stockdale 12.43 13
13.Santa Maria 15.86 12
14.Redwood 16.43 14
15.Arroyo Grande 16.84 15
16.Roosevelt 17.07 17
17.Clovis 17.60 18
18.Atascadero 18.32 20
19.Sanger 18.44 19
20.El Diamante 21.02 21
21.McFarland 21.59 22
22.Bullard 23.26 23
23.Frontier 25.32 16
24.Kerman 25.56 24
25.Clovis East 25.75 25
Division I
1.Clovis North 2.48 1
2.Clovis West 8.90 2
3.Paso Robles 10.65 4
4.Buchanan 10.77 3
5.Madera South 11.12 5
6.Stockdale 12.43 6
7.Redwood 16.43 7
8.Arroyo Grande 16.84 8
9.Clovis 17.60 9
10.McFarland 21.59 10
Division II
1.Liberty - Bakersfield 7.42 2
2.San Luis Obispo 8.26 1
3.Highland 11.57 4
4.Monache 11.61 3
5.Santa Maria 15.85 5
6.Roosevelt 17.07 6
7.Atascadero 18.32 8
8.Sanger 18.44 7
9.El Diamante 21.02 9
10.Mt. Whitney 26.93 10
Division III
1.Ridgeview 7.42 1
2.Corcoran 8.90 2
3.Frontier 25.32 3
4.Kerman 25.56 4
5.Edison 26.39 5
6.Wasco 26.65 6
7.Central 28.15 7
8.Foothill 30.05 8
9.North Bakersfield 34.06 NR
10.Orcutt Academy Charter 34.55 10
Division IV
1.Lindsay 28.94 1
2.Avenal 30.64 2
3.Robert F Kennedy 35.66 4
4.West Bakersfield 35.84 3
5.Fresno 36.82 5
6.Tehachapi 39.19 9
7.Cesar Chavez 45.57 6
8.Hanford West 45.57 7
8.Parlier 45.57 8
10.Rosamond 51.76 NR
Division V
1.Chowchilla 37.66 1
2.California City 51.74 2
3.Desert 55.19 3
4.Liberty - MR 60.75 4
5.Summit Collegiate 61.63 5
6.Mendota 62.05 6
7.Granite Hills 64.02 7
8.Fowler 67.49 8
9.Washington 67.89 9
10.Frazier Mountain 70.25 10
Varsity Girls
Overall Rating LW
1.Buchanan 2.34 1
2.San Luis Obispo 3.18 2
3.McFarland 6.10 3
4.Paso Robles 9.47 5
5.Madera South 9.69 4
6.Clovis West 12.61 6
7.Redwood 14.12 9
8.Monache 14.19 11
9.Clovis North 14.41 10
10.Sanger 15.50 8
11.Atascadero 16.57 7
12.Wasco 17.32 19
13.Madera 17.69 12
14.Clovis East 18.99 13
15.Lindsay 19.95 16
16.Dinuba 19.99 20
17.Corcoran 20.06 14
18.Stockdale 21.23 22
19.Arroyo Grande 21.88 21
20.Liberty - Bakersfield 23.20 18
21.Clovis 24.08 15
22.Highland 24.76 24
23.Morro Bay 25.12 17
24.Bishop Union 27.52 25
25.Reedley 28.70 23
Division I
1.Buchanan 2.34 1
2.McFarland 6.10 2
3.Madera South 9.69 3
4.Clovis West 12.61 4
5.Clovis North 14.41 5
6.Clovis East 18.99 6
7.Stockdale 21.23 9
8.Arroyo Grande 21.88 8
9.Clovis 24.08 7
10.Centennial 40.37 NR
Division II
1.San Luis Obispo 3.18 1
2.Paso Robles 9.47 2
3.Redwood 14.12 5
4.Monache 14.19 6
5.Sanger 15.50 4
6.Atascadero 16.57 3
7.Madera 17.69 7
8.Liberty - Bakersfield 23.20 8
9.Tulare Western 36.01 9
10.North Bakersfield 36.43 NR
Division III
1.Wasco 17.32 2
2.Dinuba 19.99 3
3.Morro Bay 25.12 1
4.Reedley 28.70 4
5.Foothill 31.75 5
6.Ridgeview 34.37 6
7.Edison 35.11 NR
8.Sunnyside 36.11 9
9.Santa Maria 36.59 8
10.Independence 38.29 10
Division IV
1.Lindsay 19.95 2
2.Corcoran 20.06 1
3.Highland 24.76 3
4.Bishop Union 27.52 4
5.Hanford West 32.54 5
6.Mira Monte 40.82 9
7.Fresno 42.58 7
8.Yosemite 44.57 NR
9.Tehachapi 45.50 6
10.Mission Oak 48.78 10
Division V
1.Sierra Pacific 45.66 2
2.Caruthers 53.63 3
3.Washington Union 56.33 5
4.Wonderful 58.63 1
5.California City 63.27 4
6.Kern Valley 64.92 6
7.Chowchilla 65.36 8
8.Riverdale 65.42 9
9.Strathmore 68.38 7
10.Summit Collegiate 71.05 NR
