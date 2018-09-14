Central Section Week 3 cross country rankings compiled by Larry Lung, the section girls cross country chair.
Varsity Boys
Overall Rating LW
1.Ridgeview 2.27 1
2.Clovis North 2.48 2
3.San Luis Obispo 7.21 6
4.Corcoran 8.60 8
5.Liberty - Bakersfield 8.73 7
6.Clovis West 8.90 4
7.Monache 9.10 9
8.Buchanan 10.27 5
9.Paso Robles 10.65 3
10.Madera South 10.96 10
11.Highland 13.16 16
12.Santa Maria 15.85 19
13.Stockdale 15.90 13
14.Redwood 16.43 11
15.Arroyo Grande 16.84 14
16.Frontier 16.96 17
17.Roosevelt 17.07 15
18.Clovis 17.60 22
19.Sanger 18.44 12
20.Atascadero 19.17 21
21.El Diamante 21.02 20
22.McFarland 21.59 18
23.Bullard 23.26 NR
24.Kerman 25.56 24
25.Clovis East 25.75 23
Division I
1.Clovis North 2.48 1
2.Clovis West 8.90 3
3.Buchanan 10.27 4
4.Paso Robles 10.65 2
5.Madera South 10.90 5
6.Stockdale 15.90 7
7.Redwood 16.43 6
8.Arroyo Grande 16.84 8
9.Clovis 17.60 10
10.McFarland 21.59 9
Division II
1.San Luis Obispo 7.21 1
2.Liberty - Bakersfield 8.73 2
3.Monache 9.10 3
4.Highland 13.16 6
5.Santa Maria 15.85 7
6.Roosevelt 17.07 5
7.Sanger 18.44 4
8.Atascadero 19.17 9
9.El Diamante 21.02 8
10.Mt. Whitney 26.93 10
Division III
1.Ridgeview 2.27 1
2.Corcoran 8.60 2
3.Frontier 16.96 3
4.Kerman 25.56 4
5.Edison 26.39 8
6.Wasco 26.51 6
7.Central 29.15 10
8.Foothill 30.05 9
9.Tulare Western 35.31 7
10.Orcutt Academy 35.35 NR
Division IV
1.Lindsay 26.64 2
2.Avenal 30.39 1
3.West Bakersfield 35.42 4
4.Robert Kennedy 35.66 5
5.Fresno 36.82 3
6.Cesar Chavez 39.35 6
7.Hanford West 45.57 7
8.Parlier 45.57 8
9.Tehachapi 47.60 NR
10.Porterville 55.56 NR
Division V
1.Chowchilla 37.66 1
2.California City 51.74 3
3.Desert 55.19 4
4.Liberty (MR) 60.75 5
5.Summit Collegiate 61.77 7
6.Mendota 62.05 6
7.Granite Hills 64.56 8
8.Fowler 67.49 10
9.Washington Union 67.89 9
10.Frazier Mountain 70.25 NR
Varsity Girls
Overall Rating LW
1.Buchanan 2.56 1
2.San Luis Obispo 5.37 4
3.McFarland 6.10 2
4.Madera South 9.43 6
5.Paso Robles 9.47 5
6.Clovis West 12.61 10
7.Atascadero 13.70 3
8.Sanger 14.06 7
9.Redwood 14.12 9
10.Clovis North 14.53 8
11.Monache 15.05 15
12.Madera 17.69 11
13.Clovis East 18.20 21
14.Corcoran 19.57 12
15.Clovis 19.62 14
16.Lindsay 19.92 17
17.Morro Bay 20.13 18
18.Liberty - Bakersfield 20.39 19
19.Wasco 21.22 20
20.Dinuba 21.63 22
21.Arroyo Grande 21.88 16
22.Stockdale 23.22 13
23.Reedley 24.32 25
24.Highland 27.43 23
25.Bishop Union 27.52 NR
Division I
1.Buchanan 2.56 1
2.McFarland 6.10 2
3.Madera South 9.43 3
4.Clovis West 12.61 5
5.Clovis North 14.53 4
6.Clovis East 18.20 9
7.Clovis 19.62 7
8.Arroyo Grande 21.88 8
9.Stockdale 23.22 6
10.Bullard 40.87 10
Division II
1.San Luis Obispo 5.37 2
2.Paso Robles 9.47 3
3.Atascadero 13.70 1
4.Sanger 14.06 4
5.Redwood 14.12 5
6.Monache 15.05 7
7.Madera 17.69 6
8.Liberty - Bakersfield 20.39 8
9.Tulare Western 36.01 9
10.Shafter 40.23 NR
Division III
1.Morro Bay 20.13 1
2.Wasco 21.22 2
3.Dinuba 21.63 3
4.Reedley 24.32 4
5.Foothill 31.75 7
6.Ridgeview 31.76 6
7.Garces 34.09 5
8.Santa Maria 36.59 NR
9.Sunnyside 37.32 9
10.Independence 38.06 NR
Division IV
1.Corcoran 19.57 1
2.Lindsay 19.82 2
3.Highland 27.43 3
4.Bishop Union 27.52 4
5.Hanford West 29.58 5
6.Tehachapi 43.36 NR
7.Fresno 44.06 8
8.Rosamond 44.20 7
9.Mira Monte 45.27 9
10.Mission Oak 48.78 NR
Division V
1.Wonderful College Prep 54.38 1
2.Sierra Pacific 57.15 4
3.Caruthers 59.98 2
4.California City 63.27 5
5.Washington Union 64.87 3
6.Kern Valley 64.92 5
7.Strathmore 68.23 NR
8.Chowchilla 68.51 9
9.Riverdale 71.94 8
10.Orosi 72.23 7
Comments