Prep scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018

Fresno Bee Staff

August 25, 2018 09:41 PM

FOOTBALL

WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 23

Edison 41, No. 8 Clovis West 35

No. 6 Tulare Union 52, El Diamante 0

South 60, Delano 6

Corcoran 55, Hanford West 45

Friday, Aug. 24

No. 2 Buchanan 31, No. 10 Bullard 0

Clovis North 50, Sunnyside 7

No. 1 Central 54, Grant-Sacramento 12

Clovis East 21, Wood-Vacaville 20

Clovis 42, Stockdale 14

No. 5 Memorial 41, Fresno 6

Sanger 48, Hanford 28

Golden Valley-Merced 36, Hoover 0

Madera 31, Mission Oak 21

Roosevelt 16, Dos Palos 13 (5OT)

Lemoore 43, Chowchilla 18

Porterville 47, Granite Hills 14

Monache 25, Chavez 8

Liberty-Madera Ranchos 55, Mendota 7

Riverdale 42, Sierra 0

Strathmore 48, Boron 6

McFarland 52, Tranquillity 0

Woodlake 28, Exeter 15

Immanuel 66, Famersville 6

Kerman 35, Madera South 7

Kingsburg 48, Washington Union 14

Yosemite 52, Parlier 34

Reedley 21, Sierra Pacific 12

Dinuba 35, Redwood 0

No. 7 Tulare Western 35, Mt. Whitney 28

Golden West 46, El Capitan-Merced 6

Independence 47, Selma 0

Central Valley Christian 28, Bakersfield Christian 21

Caruthers 43, Coalinga 7

Firebaugh 21, Fowler 7

Orange Cove 48, Avenal 2

Centennial 48, Golden Valley 8

No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield 38, Ridgeview 0

No. 3 Bakersfield 57, Tehachapi 7

West 27, East Bakersfield 12

St. John Bosco-Bellflower 56, Garces 0

Taft 54, California City 36

Kern Valley 23, Silver Valley-Yermo 6

Arvin 20, Foothill 0

Kennedy 69, Mira Monte 6

Templeton 55, Aptos 6

Shafter 40, Highland 27

Paso Robles 17, Frontier 14

Helix-La Mesa 34, Arroyo Grande 3

San Luis Obispo 21, Atascadero 14

Righetti 49, Oak Park 21

St. Joseph 35, Pioneer Valley 19

Gonzales 50, Morro Bay 7

Nipomo 45, Cabrillo-Lompoc 14

Santa Maria 29, San Marcos-Santa Barbara 28

Lancaster 63, Rosamond 26

Yerington 13, Bishop Union 7 (3OT)

Trona 38, Alpaugh 14

Laton 84, Anzar-San Juan Bautista 20

Saturday, Aug. 25

Fresno Christian 46, Villanova Prep-Ojai 30

Monterey 37, North 14

Desert Christian-Lancaster 69, Frazier Mountain 22

WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 30

Orosi at Granite Hills, 7 p.m.

Lemoore at Tulare Western, 7:30 p.m.

Riverdale at Sierra Pacific, 7:30 p.m.

California City at Riverside Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. kickoff

Edison at Buchanan

Bullard at Clovis

Clovis North at Bellarmine Prep (San Jose City College)

Memorial at Mission Oak

Roosevelt at Firebaugh

Washington Union at Dos Palos

Yosemite at Minarets

Kingsburg at Monache

Paso Robles at El Diamante

Golden West at Nipomo

Fowler at Sierra

Immanuel at Chowchilla

Chavez at Liberty-Madera Ranchos

Corcoran at Avenal

Morro Bay at Lindsay

Strathmore at Parlier

Central Valley Christian at Valley Christian-Cerritos

Tranquillity at Stone Ridge Christian-Merced

Bakersfield Christian at Faith Lutheran-Las Vegas

Independence at Arroyo Grande

Bakersfield at Paramount

Centennial at Golden Valley-Merced

Garces at St. Joseph

Pioneer Valley at Righetti

San Luis Obispo at San Marcos-Santa Barbara

Santa Ynez at Santa Maria

Kings Christian at Anzar-San Juan Bautista

Kern Valley at Mission Prep

Orcutt Academy at Cate-Carpenteria

Frazier Mountain at Cuyama Valley

Rim of the World-Lake Arrowhead at Boron

Orange Cove at Farmersville (7:15)

Friday, Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m. kickoff

Central at Whitney-Rocklin

Clovis East at Sanger

Clovis West at Liberty-Bakersfield

Fresno at Hanford

Mt. Whitney at Hoover (Ratcliffe)

Hanford West at McLane

Selma at Sunnyside

Kerman at Madera

Dinuba at Reedley

Tulare Union at Redwood

Madera South at Wasco

Woodlake at Caruthers

Coalinga at McFarland

Mendota at Templeton

Delano at East Bakersfield

South at Golden Valley

Ridgeview at Frontier

Taft at Tehachapi

Foothill at West

Stockdale at Atascadero

Kennedy at Highland

Shafter at North

Saturday, Sept. 1

Maricopa at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.

Coast Union-Cambria at Riverdale Chrsitian, 1 p.m.

Laton at Trinity Christian-Monterey, 2 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CARUTHERS RAISIN HARVEST TOURNAMENT

Avenal d. Mendota, 25-17, 27-25

Liberty-Madera Ranchos d. Fresno Christian, 23-25, 25-20, 16-14.

Reedley d. Corcoran, 25-4, 25-5

Kerman d. Kings Christian, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13

Washington Union d. Avenal, 25-14, 25-20

Chowchilla d. Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 25-18, 28-26

Mendota d. Corcoran, 25-12, 20-25, 15-7

Fresno Christian d. Kings Christian, 25-21, 13-25, 15-12

Reedley d. Washington Union, 25-20, 20-25, 15-3

Chowchilla d. Kerman, 25-13, 25-19

Ninth place

Kings Christian d. Corcoran, 25-20, 25-17

Seventh place

Mendota d. Fresno Christian, 26-24, 26-24

Fifth place

Liberty-Madera Ranchos d. Avenal, 25-11, 25-13

Tnird place

Washington Union d. Kerman

25-23, 25-9

Championship

Reedley d. Chowchilla, 25-13, 25-27, 15-6

GIRLS TENNIS

NONLEAGUE

Buchanan 6, Garces 3

No. 1 singles: Alexsia Drulias, G, d. Grace Moore, 4-6, 7-6, 10-7. No. 1 doubles: Alexsia Drulias/Jackie Sala, G, d. Grace Moore/Stephanie Foanene, 8-7.

Buchanan 8, Liberty-Bakersfield 1

No. 1 singles: Payton Renz, L, d. Grace Moore, 6-4, 7-6. No. 1 doubles: Delaney Custer/Cara Stanziale, B, d. Payton Renz/Simi Ayeni, 8-7. Record: Buchanan 5-1.

