Prep scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018

Coaches: Report results via email to sports@fresnobee.com
FOOTBALL
WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 23
Edison 41, No. 8 Clovis West 35
No. 6 Tulare Union 52, El Diamante 0
South 60, Delano 6
Corcoran 55, Hanford West 45
Friday, Aug. 24
No. 2 Buchanan 31, No. 10 Bullard 0
Clovis North 50, Sunnyside 7
No. 1 Central 54, Grant-Sacramento 12
Clovis East 21, Wood-Vacaville 20
Clovis 42, Stockdale 14
No. 5 Memorial 41, Fresno 6
Sanger 48, Hanford 28
Golden Valley-Merced 36, Hoover 0
Madera 31, Mission Oak 21
Roosevelt 16, Dos Palos 13 (5OT)
Lemoore 43, Chowchilla 18
Porterville 47, Granite Hills 14
Monache 25, Chavez 8
Liberty-Madera Ranchos 55, Mendota 7
Riverdale 42, Sierra 0
Strathmore 48, Boron 6
McFarland 52, Tranquillity 0
Woodlake 28, Exeter 15
Immanuel 66, Famersville 6
Kerman 35, Madera South 7
Kingsburg 48, Washington Union 14
Yosemite 52, Parlier 34
Reedley 21, Sierra Pacific 12
Dinuba 35, Redwood 0
No. 7 Tulare Western 35, Mt. Whitney 28
Golden West 46, El Capitan-Merced 6
Independence 47, Selma 0
Central Valley Christian 28, Bakersfield Christian 21
Caruthers 43, Coalinga 7
Firebaugh 21, Fowler 7
Orange Cove 48, Avenal 2
Centennial 48, Golden Valley 8
No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield 38, Ridgeview 0
No. 3 Bakersfield 57, Tehachapi 7
West 27, East Bakersfield 12
St. John Bosco-Bellflower 56, Garces 0
Taft 54, California City 36
Kern Valley 23, Silver Valley-Yermo 6
Arvin 20, Foothill 0
Kennedy 69, Mira Monte 6
Templeton 55, Aptos 6
Shafter 40, Highland 27
Paso Robles 17, Frontier 14
Helix-La Mesa 34, Arroyo Grande 3
San Luis Obispo 21, Atascadero 14
Righetti 49, Oak Park 21
St. Joseph 35, Pioneer Valley 19
Gonzales 50, Morro Bay 7
Nipomo 45, Cabrillo-Lompoc 14
Santa Maria 29, San Marcos-Santa Barbara 28
Lancaster 63, Rosamond 26
Yerington 13, Bishop Union 7 (3OT)
Trona 38, Alpaugh 14
Laton 84, Anzar-San Juan Bautista 20
Saturday, Aug. 25
Fresno Christian 46, Villanova Prep-Ojai 30
Monterey 37, North 14
Desert Christian-Lancaster 69, Frazier Mountain 22
WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 30
Orosi at Granite Hills, 7 p.m.
Lemoore at Tulare Western, 7:30 p.m.
Riverdale at Sierra Pacific, 7:30 p.m.
California City at Riverside Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. kickoff
Edison at Buchanan
Bullard at Clovis
Clovis North at Bellarmine Prep (San Jose City College)
Memorial at Mission Oak
Roosevelt at Firebaugh
Washington Union at Dos Palos
Yosemite at Minarets
Kingsburg at Monache
Paso Robles at El Diamante
Golden West at Nipomo
Fowler at Sierra
Immanuel at Chowchilla
Chavez at Liberty-Madera Ranchos
Corcoran at Avenal
Morro Bay at Lindsay
Strathmore at Parlier
Central Valley Christian at Valley Christian-Cerritos
Tranquillity at Stone Ridge Christian-Merced
Bakersfield Christian at Faith Lutheran-Las Vegas
Independence at Arroyo Grande
Bakersfield at Paramount
Centennial at Golden Valley-Merced
Garces at St. Joseph
Pioneer Valley at Righetti
San Luis Obispo at San Marcos-Santa Barbara
Santa Ynez at Santa Maria
Kings Christian at Anzar-San Juan Bautista
Kern Valley at Mission Prep
Orcutt Academy at Cate-Carpenteria
Frazier Mountain at Cuyama Valley
Rim of the World-Lake Arrowhead at Boron
Orange Cove at Farmersville (7:15)
Friday, Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m. kickoff
Central at Whitney-Rocklin
Clovis East at Sanger
Clovis West at Liberty-Bakersfield
Fresno at Hanford
Mt. Whitney at Hoover (Ratcliffe)
Hanford West at McLane
Selma at Sunnyside
Kerman at Madera
Dinuba at Reedley
Tulare Union at Redwood
Madera South at Wasco
Woodlake at Caruthers
Coalinga at McFarland
Mendota at Templeton
Delano at East Bakersfield
South at Golden Valley
Ridgeview at Frontier
Taft at Tehachapi
Foothill at West
Stockdale at Atascadero
Kennedy at Highland
Shafter at North
Saturday, Sept. 1
Maricopa at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.
Coast Union-Cambria at Riverdale Chrsitian, 1 p.m.
Laton at Trinity Christian-Monterey, 2 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CARUTHERS RAISIN HARVEST TOURNAMENT
Avenal d. Mendota, 25-17, 27-25
Liberty-Madera Ranchos d. Fresno Christian, 23-25, 25-20, 16-14.
Reedley d. Corcoran, 25-4, 25-5
Kerman d. Kings Christian, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13
Washington Union d. Avenal, 25-14, 25-20
Chowchilla d. Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 25-18, 28-26
Mendota d. Corcoran, 25-12, 20-25, 15-7
Fresno Christian d. Kings Christian, 25-21, 13-25, 15-12
Reedley d. Washington Union, 25-20, 20-25, 15-3
Chowchilla d. Kerman, 25-13, 25-19
Ninth place
Kings Christian d. Corcoran, 25-20, 25-17
Seventh place
Mendota d. Fresno Christian, 26-24, 26-24
Fifth place
Liberty-Madera Ranchos d. Avenal, 25-11, 25-13
Tnird place
Washington Union d. Kerman
25-23, 25-9
Championship
Reedley d. Chowchilla, 25-13, 25-27, 15-6
GIRLS TENNIS
NONLEAGUE
Buchanan 6, Garces 3
No. 1 singles: Alexsia Drulias, G, d. Grace Moore, 4-6, 7-6, 10-7. No. 1 doubles: Alexsia Drulias/Jackie Sala, G, d. Grace Moore/Stephanie Foanene, 8-7.
Buchanan 8, Liberty-Bakersfield 1
No. 1 singles: Payton Renz, L, d. Grace Moore, 6-4, 7-6. No. 1 doubles: Delaney Custer/Cara Stanziale, B, d. Payton Renz/Simi Ayeni, 8-7. Record: Buchanan 5-1.
