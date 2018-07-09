Clovis softball captures D1 section championship

Danielle Lung finished off her year undefeated and a Valley championship after beating Buchanan at Margie Wright Diamond on Friday night.
By
By

High School Sports

Clovis' Lung, Buchanan's Millar lead 16 from region receiving Cal-Hi Sports honors

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

July 09, 2018 12:28 PM

Former Clovis High pitcher Danielle Lung and Buchanan pitcher Molly Millar, who faced each other often over four years of softball dominance, lead the central San Joaquin Valley contingent receiving statewide honors.

Lung and Millar were named to the 36th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State first team.

Lung led the Cougars to the Central Section Division I title, beating Buchanan and Millar in the final. Lung was 25-0 this season and totaled 91 career wins. She's headed to Fresno State.

buchanansoftball.JPG
Buchanan pitcher Molly Millar winds up in the Central Section DI softball semifinal shutting out Bullard 7-0, advancing to the final on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Clovis.
Eric Paul Zamora ezamora@fresnobee.com

Millar, who will play for Stanford next season, finished the season 20-3 and had 192 strikeouts.

Making the second team were catchers Kristen Arias (Edison) and Anni Raley (Buchanan) and infielder Emily Puente (Clovis), all seniors.

Third team: catcher Jordyn Martinez (Clovis) and infielder Arianna Castillo (Bullard), both seniors.

Medium schools first team: Arias and Emily Ibarra (Redwood), a junior multi-purpose player.

Medium schools second team: outfielders Kayla Bowen (Edison) and Jordyn Macias (Hanford West) and multi-purpose player Hailey Garcia (Selma), all seniors.

Small schools first team: pitcher Janessa Jasso (Dos Palos), infielder Corinne Acosta (Exeter) and multi-purpose player Sydney Kuma (Washington Union), all juniors.

Small schools second team: sophomore multi-purpose player Aubrie Walker (Coalinga).

Buchanan sophomore outfielder Emily Cazares made the all-state underclass team. Jasso, Acosta and Ibarra were second-team.

