Clovis' Lung, Buchanan's Millar lead 16 from region receiving Cal-Hi Sports honors

Former Clovis High pitcher Danielle Lung and Buchanan pitcher Molly Millar, who faced each other often over four years of softball dominance, lead the central San Joaquin Valley contingent receiving statewide honors.
Lung and Millar were named to the 36th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State first team.
Lung led the Cougars to the Central Section Division I title, beating Buchanan and Millar in the final. Lung was 25-0 this season and totaled 91 career wins. She's headed to Fresno State.
Millar, who will play for Stanford next season, finished the season 20-3 and had 192 strikeouts.
Making the second team were catchers Kristen Arias (Edison) and Anni Raley (Buchanan) and infielder Emily Puente (Clovis), all seniors.
Third team: catcher Jordyn Martinez (Clovis) and infielder Arianna Castillo (Bullard), both seniors.
Medium schools first team: Arias and Emily Ibarra (Redwood), a junior multi-purpose player.
Medium schools second team: outfielders Kayla Bowen (Edison) and Jordyn Macias (Hanford West) and multi-purpose player Hailey Garcia (Selma), all seniors.
Small schools first team: pitcher Janessa Jasso (Dos Palos), infielder Corinne Acosta (Exeter) and multi-purpose player Sydney Kuma (Washington Union), all juniors.
Small schools second team: sophomore multi-purpose player Aubrie Walker (Coalinga).
Buchanan sophomore outfielder Emily Cazares made the all-state underclass team. Jasso, Acosta and Ibarra were second-team.
Comments