Kevin Chappell of the US after missing a birdie on the 16th green during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday July 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Golf

Chappell enjoys run tied for final-round lead, but 2nd shot on 17 does him in

Fresno Bee Staff

July 22, 2018 10:59 AM

Buchanan High alumnus Kevin Chappell was right there in the final round of the British Open on Sunday.

Then he hit his second shot on the par-4 No. 17.

The 3-iron from 226 yards flew far right into a gorse bush. He took a penalty for an unplayable lie and the ensuing double bogey dashed his championship hopes.

Chappell recovered on No. 18 with a birdie, a final-round 2-over 73 and a tie for sixth.

He steadily moved up the leaderboard most of the week and was tied for the lead for many holes mid-round Sunday. He was just one back when he hit his second on No. 17.

Clovis East product Bryson DeChambeau shot a 1-under final round to finish tied for 51st.

