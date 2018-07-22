Chappell enjoys run tied for final-round lead, but 2nd shot on 17 does him in

Buchanan High alumnus Kevin Chappell was right there in the final round of the British Open on Sunday.
Then he hit his second shot on the par-4 No. 17.
The 3-iron from 226 yards flew far right into a gorse bush. He took a penalty for an unplayable lie and the ensuing double bogey dashed his championship hopes.
Chappell recovered on No. 18 with a birdie, a final-round 2-over 73 and a tie for sixth.
He steadily moved up the leaderboard most of the week and was tied for the lead for many holes mid-round Sunday. He was just one back when he hit his second on No. 17.
Clovis East product Bryson DeChambeau shot a 1-under final round to finish tied for 51st.
Comments