Buchanan High product Chappell just two shots off the lead at British Open

Buchanan High alumnus Kevin Chappell was just two shots off the lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the British Open.
Chappell started Saturday’s third round in 11th place and birdied his first three holes. Normally, that would’ve brought a big spotlight. But with playing partner and defending champion Jordan Spieth getting the lion’s share of attention, Chappell quietly finished his six birdie-two bogey round and was at 7-under for the tournament.
Chappell’s best finish in a major was his first, the 2011 U.S. Open when he tied for third, 10 strokes behind winner Rory McIlroy. Chappell is in his second British Open.
He was scheduled to tee off at 6:35 a.m. Pacific time Sunday paired with Kevin Kisner in the next-to-last grouping.
Clovis East product Bryson DeChambeau shot a third-round 73 and was at 5-over for the tournament.
