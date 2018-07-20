Chappell 11th, DeChambeau 66th heading into weekend at Carnoustie

Clovis high school products Kevin Chappell and Bryson DeChambeau announced their presence Friday at the British Open.
Chappell, out of Buchanan High, shot his second straight under-par round at Carnoustie Golf Links to reach 3-under for the tournament, putting him in contention for the Claret Jug championship trophy. Chappell was 11th after a 70-69 start, just three back of leaders Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner and tied with former Open champion Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler.
Chappell was solid Friday with just 26 putts in a four-birdie, two-bogey round. That followed a first round highlighted by an eagle on No. 14, holing a very long putt.
DeChambeau, out of Clovis East, righted the ship Friday with a 1-under 70 and was at plus-3 for the tournament, tied for 66th just a day after it appeared he was iffy to make the cut.
DeChambeau was Thursday’s long driver with a 379-yard average, but shot 4-over. That round saw him eagle No. 6, but it was his only sub-par hole of the day. Friday, he birdied Nos. 2-3 but bogeyed Nos. 6 and 8 to fall back in the field. He rallied with three birdies (against two bogeys) on the back nine.
Chappell is set to tee off at 7:10 a.m. Pacific time in the third round paired with Spieth.
DeChambeau was set to tee off with Sweden’s Henrik Stenson at 2:15 a.m.
