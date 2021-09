Fresno State Football Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer on upside with Jalen Cropper September 30, 2021 11:00 AM

Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer discussed the improvements Jalen Cropper has made in becoming one of the top wideouts in the nation. The Bulldogs' junior has caught 39 passes including 8 for TDs, leading the Mountain West in both categories.