Fresno State Football Fresno State offense, even at 43.0 ppg, has room to grow September 21, 2021 10:56 AM

The Fresno State Bulldogs are leading the Mountain West and 12th in the nation in scoring, averaging 43.0 points per game. But offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb says they 'left a ton out there' at UCLA and it can get a lot cleaner, and better.