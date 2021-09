Fresno State Football Fresno State coach Kalen DeDoer on rankings, expectations September 20, 2021 9:46 PM

The Fresno State Bulldogs are back in the Top 25, ranked for the first time since the end of the 2018 season. The Bulldogs are No. 22 in the AP Top 25, No. 24 in the Coaches poll. Coach Kalen DeBoer talked it, and the expectations …