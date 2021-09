Fresno State Football Fresno State ready for what’s next after win at No. 13 UCLA September 19, 2021 2:17 PM

Fresno State hit the Top 25 after its last-minute, 40-37 victory at No. 13 UCLA and coach Kalen DeBoer said the Bulldogs will enjoy playing with a target on their backs. "That's when it's the most fun," DeBoer said.