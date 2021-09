Fresno State Football Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer on fast start by Arron Mosby September 15, 2021 11:00 AM

Fresno State DE Arron Mosby was nowhere near 100% last season, coming off surgery to repair an injury. But Bulldogs' coach Kalen DeBoer said he is making the most of a second senior year. The Sanger High grad has 4.5 TFLs, most in the Mountain West.