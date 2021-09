Fresno State Football Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer on threat of FCS, Cal Poly September 07, 2021 11:00 AM

The Fresno State Bulldogs play Cal Poly on Saturday and have dominated FCS opponents lately. But coach Kalen DeBoer said there is a fine line between levels – Montana just won at No. 20 Washington and Big Sky teams have two other wins over FBS teams.