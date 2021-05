Fresno State Football Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer on offense’s spring scrimmage performance May 01, 2021 04:04 PM

Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer reflects on the Bulldogs' offense putting up 11 touchdowns in a scrimmage to end the spring. A year ago, the Bulldogs were second in the Mountain West in scoring with 32.8 points per game.