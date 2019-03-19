This NFL hopeful is true to his nickname right down to his kids’ cartoon socks

NFL defensive back hopeful Mike Bell Jr.’s nickname is Scooby-Doo, as in the TV cartoon show.
It was obvious at Fresno State Pro Day.
The former Bulldogs star worked out Monday in front of 33 NFL scouts representing 28 teams sporting his Scooby-Doo socks.
Bell said he picked up the nickname as a child and it stuck; even his Twitter handle (Supa Scoob) pays homage.
Of the socks, he said, “My sister bought me these for Christmas and I told her, at my Pro Day, I’ll wear them. ... I feel like it gave me some super powers.”
Bell ran a 4.65 in the 40, improving on his NFL Scouting Combine time, 4.83.
“I’d never ran 40 yards or anything like that,” Bell said. “Doing stuff that your body’s not used to, turning different ways and running and stuff like that. But after this point, it’s on to real football now, I’m glad I don’t have to run the 40 ever again.”
