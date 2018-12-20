Fresno State Football

Best Fresno State football team ever? Derek Carr is ready to rumble about it

By Anthony Galaviz

December 20, 2018

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gave his thoughts on Fresno State's victory over Boise State for the Mountain West championship and then looked ahead to the Bulldogs' Las Vegas Bowl matchup against Arizona State.
Derek Carr says he’d bet on his 2013 Fresno State team in a fantasy football game against this year’s record-setting Bulldogs.

Carr was in Cincinnati last Saturday preparing for the Oakland Raiders’ game against the Bengals and said he watched Fresno State beat Arizona State 31-20 in the Las Vegas Bowl. It gave the Bulldogs a historic first 12-win season.

Carr stopped short of calling the 2018 squad the school’s best ever.

“Look, I’m going to say this about the Fresno State team: I’m proud of them, they did something no one never did before ... won 12 games, won the bowl game,” Carr said during Thursday’s Raiders news conference.

He compared this year’s Bulldogs to the team he led as a senior, a team that also won a Mountain West Conference championship but lost (to USC) in the Las Vegas Bowl.

“After the season, we’ll strap it up with them and meet them at Bulldog Stadium. I like our team. I like our team’s chances.”

The Bulldogs’ 2013 team — led by Carr, wide receiver Davante Adams and safety Derron Smith — finished the season 11-2.

The 2018 team finished 12-2, including a historic win against Boise State on the blue turf, behind the efforts of quarterback Marcus McMaryion, receiver KeeSean Johnson and linebacker Jeffrey Allison.

Carr was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.

Allison was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

