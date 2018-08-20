Two weeks in and two to go, Bulldogs’ interior D-line taking better shape

Fresno State is more than two weeks into fall camp and less than two weeks away from a Sept. 1 opener against Idaho at Bulldog Stadium and this week coach Jeff Tedford and staff will start to make some personnel decisions as they pick through playing rotations and combinations to form a plan going forward.
Who plays and how many snaps figures to be quite different in the opener against the Vandals and the following week at Minnesota, a much different test.
But with time and practices to that first game winding down, where things stand at the interior defensive line spots remains a focus. The staff has not yet hammered that question mark into an exclamation point, but defensive line coach Jamar Cain said they are close.
“We’ll get there,” Cain said. “Still trying to figure out the rotation, still have to figure out who meshes well with who. We have to clean some stuff up, some technique stuff, but we’re getting there. We have to focus a little more on stopping the run and getting our pass rush, so there’s a lot to get done. But we’ll get there.
“Now, with it being so close, we can kind of narrow down our rotation and who’s in and shorten down the other guys’ reps.”
For the Bulldogs, the question is not in the players but in the rotation.
A year ago, they had six tackles they could run in and out of games with Malik Forrester, Nathan Madsen, Kevin Atkins, Jasad Haynes, Keiti Iakopo and Patrick Belony.
There were games when all six traveled and played, and keeping fresh players on the field paid dividends. Fresno State last season had 18.0 tackles for loss from its interior defensive linemen, led by Forrester with 9.5 and Madsen with 4.5.
In 2016, it was 8.5.
In 2015, it was 4.5.
In 2014, it was 16.0 with Tyeler Davison, a fifth-round NFL Draft pick, racking up 12.0.
This season Atkins, Haynes, Iakopo and Belony are back, and the group has been bolstered by the addition of Washington transfer Ricky McCoy.
But to get to six deep and keep players in the 25- to 35-rep range — or if there is an injury that impacts the depth of the group — Fresno State will be dipping into a group of true freshmen that includes Matt Lawson, Matt Kjeldgaard, Leonard Payne and Alex Dumais.
Cain saw that on Saturday, in the Bulldogs’ second scrimmage when McCoy went down briefly with a leg injury. The group already was short — Iakopo was held out of the scrimmage after getting dinged on the practice field during the week.
“I turned around and was like, ‘There are only freshmen here,’ “ Cain joked.
Iakopo and McCoy are back in practice, but that could be a tenuous line. Do the Bulldogs go five deep, adding to the rep count of Atkins, McCoy, Haynes, Iakopo and Belony? Do they play six?
With the new NCAA rule allowing a player to go in any four games while retaining a redshirt, the Bulldogs could play all of their freshmen. They physically are capable of handling game reps, but there is a challenge to it with the Bulldogs running a hybrid defense and multiple fronts game to game.
“We need to sew up our first five. Sew up those guys and get a good rotation because it’s not often teams across the country run across two athletic 300-pounders,” Cain said.
“Ricky McCoy, Kevin Atkins, and for K.T.’s height he’s an athletic, too, so we have some athletic guys there. And, you throw Jasad in the equation, who is a fast, 280-, 285-pound, guy we have some athletic ability in there.”
