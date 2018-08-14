Fresno State avoids worst case scenario with injuries to two offensive linemen

Fresno State avoided the worst of it with injuries to freshman offensive linemen Marc-David Bien-Amie and Tyrone Sampson, both of whom had been flashing in fall camp and suffered knee injuries in the Bulldogs’ first camp scrimmage.
The injuries are to the MCL and not ACL and not season-ending. Both are expected back this season — Sampson within a couple of weeks. Bien-Amie had the knee scoped and is expected to be back in four to six weeks.
“MCLs typically aren’t anything major,” coach Jeff Tedford said. “I think he’ll make it back at some point in the season, I don’t know at what point. Those big guys, it’s kind of hit and miss sometimes because they’re so heavy on it.”
The 6-foot-5, 350-pound Bien-Amie had been working with the No. 2 line at right tackle and the 6-2, 320-pound Sampson with the No. 2 and No. 3 units at center. The Bulldogs, with 18 offensive linemen in camp, have answers at both spots to work through.
“Good news on that front,” offensive line coach Ryan Grubb said.
Grubb in practice on Tuesday — Fresno State’s first in full pads since the Saturday scrimmage — had senior Logan Hughes taking the reps with the No. 2 line at right tackle with Nick Abbs, the Fresno City College transfer, at right guard.
Hughes, 6-4 and 285 pounds, did not see any game snaps last season but in 2016 played in 11 games and started the final six games of the season. Redshirt freshman Dontae Bull was with the No. 3 line at right tackle.
Also, Micah St. Andrew was taking reps with the No. 1offense at center with Markus Boyer at right guard to develop some depth at the center position.
Grubb had planned to make that move since the start of fall camp given the lack of experienced depth at the position.
Boyer is expected to start at center and St. Andrew has started the Bulldogs past 31 games at right guard. Sophomore Matt Smith would be the third center.
