Bulldogs’ McMaryion lands spot on Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion is one of 50 players on the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm watch list released on Tuesday, the third national award watch list for the Dinuba native.
McMaryion, 9-2 as a starter last season and an honorable mention selection on the Mountain West all-conference team, also is on the watch lists for the Maxwell Award and the Wuerffel Trophy.
The Bulldogs quarterback headlines a group of 17 returning starters on a team that in July was picked to win the West Division in the Mountain West in a preseason media poll. McMaryion last season completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,726 yards with 14 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He averaged 7.8 yards per play, the highest for a Fresno State quarterback since Derek Carr in 2012 averaged 8.0.
In 2013, when Carr led the Bulldogs to the second of back-to-back conference championships and passed for 5,083 yards, he averaged 7.7 yards per pass play.
McMaryion is one of five quarterbacks from the Mountain West on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list along with Brett Rypien from Boise State, Christian Chapman from San Diego State, Ty Gangi from Nevada and K.J. Carta-Samuels from Colorado State.
The Unitas Award is presented to the top quarterback in college football. To be eligible, a player must be a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class. Criteria for the award include character, citizenship, scholastic achievement, leadership qualities and athletic accomplishments.
McMaryion, a graduate transfer from Oregon State, is pursuing graduate degree in kinesiology with an emphasis in sports administration at Fresno State. He earned academic all-conference honors in March.
