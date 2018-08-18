Bulldogs football meet and greet: Tangipa, DeGruy, Atkins, Cusick and Justin Rice

DAVID TANGIPA
Senior tight end, Sacramento
Question: You started your career at Fresno State as a walk-on. Tell me one thing about walk-on life that people might not realize.
Answer: What made it even harder, our locker room was getting remodeled so they put all of the walk-ons in the baseball locker room ... the baseball visitor’s locker room. Zero AC. That summer was the hottest summer. There were 13 or 14 walk-ons in that room, and we had to share one giant fan. Not only that, it was hard, too, because we were separated from the team. Everyone else would be walking to the locker room and we’d veer off. The 13 of us, we became close to each other.
But I appreciate it. The bond that we have, me, George (Helmuth), Micah (St. Andrew), (Justin) Allen, (Anthony) Grayson, all of the guys that are still here, we were making jokes about it at the start of camp. “Hey, it’s our last fall camp. Why don’t we go back to the baseball locker room.”
It was a humbling experience. Everyone comes in and everyone was the star in their high school. ... It’s humbling to come here and realize, I’m walking on, I have to prove myself not only as a first-year player, but also as a walk on. I have to prove my worth.
You have played a lot of football here and last season you caught the first pass of your career — and it was a touchdown against Hawaii. How much fun was that?
I knew when we got to the 2- or 3-yard line, we had been practicing that play for a little while, and I was on the sidelines ready to go. It was in Hawaii, too, so it meant a lot to me because I had a lot of family there, probably had like 40 aunties and uncles and all of the cousins out there.
It means a lot to me to show how hard I’ll work for this team. If I can contribute and I can make this team better, that’s all I care about. If I needed to go cut block so Josh Hokit could run it in, I did that eight or nine times, and I love that just as much as catching that touchdown pass because it’s a team game. If my name gets called, I’m ready to go in and ready to do my job.
Steak, chicken or fish?
I eat more chicken, but I love steak. I could get a medium rare steak any time, but I eat chicken the most because I don’t believe in what (Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh) said. He said it’s a nervous bird. But it’s healthy for you, so I eat a lot of chicken.
DAMIEN DEGRUY
Sophomore defensive end, New Orleans
You had a lot of scholarship offers from schools closer to home, but chose to come out here to Fresno State. What was the draw?
I was recruited by coach Tony (Tuioti) and I felt like I had a good relationship with him and when I came on my visit I felt like I fit in with the guys and it felt like another home. When I found out (Tuioti) left, I stuck with Coach Tedford. He called me and it was Mardi Gras. I was at the parade and he asked me if I still wanted to come up and I said, “Yeah.” So he said coach (Jamar) Cain would give me a call and come visit me later in the school year.
How was Mardi Gras?
I still enjoyed myself. I still wanted to come up. I was still happy, still excited.
You played some last season as a true freshman, which is not easy to do at your position, and that snap count very likely will be going up this season. What did you learn from guys like last year’s seniors Robert Stanley and Tobenna Okeke that you take into this season?
Watching them play, the whole group that we had, they taught me a lot, to mature, to take every rep seriously and how to get after it. It’s something you have to get used to. I wasn’t used to the offensive line pulling and coming at you that fast.
You wear No. 1, which is not something you see on a lot of defensive linemen. How did that come about?
They actually asked me what number I wanted and I asked for No. 14 or No. 22, but those numbers were taken by Jaron Bryant and Trent (Soechting) so Coach Tedford, he asked me, “What about No. 1?” and I said, “Yeah, I’ll take it.” He offered it to me. I was the lucky one, I guess.
New Orleans is one of the great food cities in the world. You get to go home for one meal there, what ends up on the plate in front of you?
It’d be around Thanksgiving, because we have the gumbo and then the jambalaya and the macaroni and cheese. I would say crawfish, but crawfish season is over with. Right now, the crawfish are small. Around September, they get a lot bigger. I eat the snow crab most. I can eat about two pounds of crawfish and a few shrimp, because the shrimp will fill you up quick. But the crab, I can eat that all day.
BLAKE CUSICK
Junior punter, Monrovia
Do you have a favorite punt from last year?
Well, I have my best punt and then my favorite punt from last year. My favorite punt from last year was against Incarnate Word from the back of the end zone. I think it went 67 yards and it really did shock me because when I saw it leave my foot I was like, “Oh, my God,” and when I saw the return man turn around and just start running backward I was like, “That’s a missile right there.” But I would say my best punt, directionally, hang time, was against Washington against Dante Pettis and he ends up taking it to the house. Honestly, he was like a yard away from the sideline. That was my best directional punt.
OK, we’re 0 for 2 on that, because we were thinking fourth quarter, seven-point game, BYU ... that was 64 yards ...
That was a good one. Downed inside the 5 ... I think JB (Jaron Bryant) went down and there got it. I like that one, as well. That’s top two. Incarnate Word and then BYU, with the coverage.
In high school you played soccer, kicked field goals, punted ... how did you come to specialize in punting?
When I was at a camp my junior year of high school, one of the punting coaches saw me and I was mainly there for kicking because I thought I was going to be a kicker. But he saw me punt and saw a lot of raw talent in me. My drop was kind of messed up and everything, but he said, “Come train with me and we’ll get you right.” It really was a stroke of luck that he saw me punting and he got me better at it.
Even when I got recruited to come here I thought I was going to be kicking. The old coach went to see me kick and he also saw me punt and then he went to see Jimmy (Camacho) punt and kick, as well. He ended up picking Jimmy for the scholarship to kick, and then he said, “Hey, I ended up offering the other kid, but we want you to come here and punt.” ... That boosted me to become more focused on punting and just really working on my craft and refine it, just get better at it. ...
I try to still kick every once in a while, but it’s not the same as high school. I’m not as good as I used to be. I’m nowhere close to where I used to be. Those were the glory days.
The Lakers, legit contender with LeBron?
I’m a Laker fan. I used to be a fan back when Derek Fisher was there ... all of them. I kind of stopped watching, but I’ll definitely give it a look with LeBron there. Have to. And (Rajon) Rondo. It’ll be interesting to see how they do this year. I think they have a shot.
JUSTIN RICE
Junior linebacker, Modesto
You’ve moved around quite a bit since you’ve been at Fresno State, running back to safety to all three linebacker positions (Sam, Mike and Will). Are you starting to feel more at home at linebacker?
Linebacker is becoming a good fit for me. Coach (Bert) Watts made that decision and (Coach Kenwick Thompson) is really helping me develop my skills as a linebacker. I’m playing Mike, and a little Sam and Will, too. I like being versatile. It gets you on the field more.
At Mike, you get to watch Jeffrey Allison on the practice field, in meetings, on film. What is it that makes him such a productive player?
Great example to watch. I watch his film all the time. He’s just the all-around linebacker. He’s fast and he’s big. He can strike O-linemen and he can chase down running backs. It makes him the perfect linebacker.
I was watching a one-on-one drill in practice one day, the linebackers in coverage against the running backs and tight ends, and you kept matching up with No. 16 — your older brother Jared. You kept jawing at him the whole time and he was just ignoring you the whole time, like I guess a big brother might do. All I could think was, “This is what the backyard must have been like back in Modesto ...”
We always like to go at it. It’s fun. He talks a little trash. I talk a little trash. He doesn’t like to respond to mine, but I love to respond to his trash talk.
It has to be fun, both being here at Fresno State ...
It’s wonderful. It was really easy to transition into college knowing him. This basically became my family and obviously I have my family close. But knowing a bunch of people through him when I came in made it really easy. It was really fun. Everyone is my family here now.
KEVIN ATKINS
Sophomore defensive tackle, Murrieta
You had a productive summer. Strength and conditioning coach Andy Ward said you dropped around 40 pounds of fat while gaining 20 pounds of muscle, and it shows. Take us through that process ...
It was just trusting the coaches and believing in the system, honestly. When I first got here, I know I got really heavy and I knew I had to change if I wanted a shot. I just trusted what Coach Ward told me and everything has changed from there. It has made a huge difference. My weight went down, my body changed. ... It all changed.
The diet also had to have changed.
Coach Ward told me to shop the walls and not the halls, get more fresh produce, start cooking at the house and it helped me shed pounds.
You’ve been in this program for a few years. Last year’s 10-4 record, that’s a huge jump. What do you see as the biggest difference in the program?
Just having a coach like Coach Tedford, and wanting to play for him. He makes people want to play for him with the way he is. He enforces his rules, and they’re good rules. There’s nothing bad on the players. He makes you play harder and harder and harder, which pushed us over the top. Breakthrough.
What’s on your play list to get you ready before games?
I like to listen to music that calms me down, calms the soul, so I can focus more. I don’t like to get super-hyped. It’s more calm music.
But if there was one artist coming to the Save Mart Center that you would go see, who would it be?
Young Thug. Everyone knows that ...
