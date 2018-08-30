Where does trouble lurk for Bulldogs in 2018 football schedule? Here’s our prediction

IDAHO

Sept. 1, at Bulldog Stadium, 7 p.m. (no TV scheduled)

Coach: Paul Petrino, 19-41 entering sixth season

2017 record: 4-8, 3-5 in Sun Belt

Player to watch: LB Kaden Elliss was a second-team all-conference selection last season at linebacker when tied for second in the Sun Belt with 16.0 TFLs and could also see the field at tight end. In the Vandals’ spring game, he caught an 80-yard TD pass.

Oh, that’s trouble: Idaho, which returns five of its top eight tacklers, was tough to score against in the red zone, an area the Bulldogs struggled in last season. The Vandals were 10th in the nation allowing a red zone TD only 47 percent of the time.

In play: The Vandals are dropping into the FCS (formerly Division I-AA) where they should be much more competitive and have a much better chance of sustaining success. It would stand to reason that there still is some FBS-level talent in the program, but Idaho is starting over on the offensive side of the ball. Its top passer from last season, gone. Its top rusher from a year ago, gone. Its two top and four of its top five receivers, gone. That’s a lot to replace for a program that lost at home to UNLV last season by 28 points. Bottom line, the Bulldogs are 13-0 against FCS opponents going back to 2000 and the average score of those games has been 40.7 to 12.2

Fresno State will win if: The Bulldogs have games at Minnesota and at UCLA up next, so they could get their depth reps here, especially with players now able to go in four games and still redshirt. Take care of the ball, their physical edge should take care of the rest.

Prediction: Fresno State 48, Idaho 3

MINNESOTA

Sept. 8, at TCF Bank Stadium, 4:30 p.m. (FS1)

Coach: P.J. Fleck, 5-7 entering second season; 35-29 overall

2017 record: 5-7, 2-7 in Big Ten

Player to watch: With a lack of skill players, Minnesota could try to ride RB Rodney Smith and bludgeon the Bulldogs. Smith is not an explosive back (just 26 runs of 10 or more yards), but the Gophers were 4-1 when rushing it 45 or more times last season.

Oh, that’s trouble: The Bulldogs’ youngish defensive front will be go up against a line that has massive bodies to put on the field in returning tackle Donnell Greene at 6-7, 320 and freshmen Curtis Dunlap at 6-5, 370 and Daniel Faalele at 6-9 and (not a typo) 400.

In play: The Bulldogs’ record against Power Five opponents is not good. Fresno State has lost its past nine games, losing seven by 30 or more points and the other two by 20 or more. This is a legitimacy test. In the first of a home-and-home series the game doesn’t come with a big payday (Fresno State got $1.4 million from Alabama and $1 million from Washington last season), but the Bulldogs do get a chance to set up what could be a historic season. Also, this is an opponent that hasn’t exactly beaten up on the little guys. The Golden Gophers are 9-0 the past four seasons against Group of Five teams, but five of those wins have come by seven points or fewer and only one by 20 or more.

Fresno State will win if: The Bulldogs’ defense thrived last season by attacking opposing quarterbacks and could have an easy mark here. Minnesota has four quarterbacks on its roster (three redshirt freshmen and a true freshman) and none of them have taken a snap.

Prediction: Fresno State 28, Minnesota 13

UCLA

Sept. 15, at Rose Bowl, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Coach: Chip Kelly, 0-0 entering first season; 46-7 overall

2017 record: 6-7, 4-5 in Pac-12

Player to watch: Jaelan Phillips was limited to only seven games and four starts in his freshman season due to an ankle injury, but had 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, still fourth and second on the team at the end of the year. Phillips will be a concern.

Oh, that’s trouble: UCLA has struggled in recent years and is one of the most underachieving programs out there, but it has taken care of its Group of Five opponents at home. The Bruins have won their past nine games by an average of 24.8 points.

In play: On paper this is a fascinating matchup and it will become more so if the Bulldogs play well at Minnesota. UCLA is expecting a bump in the first year under Kelly, but this has been one of the softer Power Five teams around and will be undergoing transition on both sides of the ball. The Bruins have well-regarded athletes, but last season struggled to run and stop the run. They allowed 287.4 yards per game on the ground at 5.8 yards per play; 130th and last and 127th in the nation. It is not inconceivable Fresno State can control this game. Side note: Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford when at Cal had a poor record at the Rose Bowl, going 1-4 including two losses when ranked in the Top 10.

Fresno State will win if: The Bulldogs’ defense gets another chance to scuttle a Power Five offense, this one notably directed by Kelly, the former Oregon playcaller. That obviously would carry some weight, and there is opportunity there because the Bruins at this point just don’t.

Prediction: UCLA 31, Fresno State 28

TOLEDO

Sept. 29, at Bulldog Stadium, TBA (ESPN networks)

Coach: Jason Candle, 21-7 entering third season

2017 record: 11-3, 8-1 in Mid-American

Player to watch: Diontae Johnson averaged 17.3 yards on 74 receptions last season and was tied for fourth in the nation with 13 TD catches. There were only four receivers in the nation with 60 or more receptions who averaged more yards per catch.

Oh, that’s trouble: Cody Thompson is back for a fifth year after receiving a medical redshirt and when the Bulldogs matched up against him in 2016 it was a total fail. Thompson caught four passes for 102 yards and one TD in a 52-17 rout.

In play: This will be the fourth game in a row the Bulldogs will be facing a team breaking in a new quarterback, but the Rockets can be a tough out if they can avoid a ton of operator error at that position. This is a solid program and it has recruited well in the MAC. Over the past four seasons, the Rockets have won 39 games, tied with San Diego State for second among Group of Five programs behind only Boise State with 42. There is depth in the running game and especially at the receiver positions, and Toledo will find ways to put points on the scoreboard. The Rockets have been Top 20 in the nation in scoring offense in three of the past four seasons.

Fresno State will win if: This is a tough spot for the Bulldogs coming off two games against Power Five opponents and then a bye week, with a game at Nevada and the start of conference play up next. Success to a large degree will depend on their approach.

Prediction: Fresno State 34, Toledo 28

NEVADA

Oct. 6, at Mackay Stadium, TBA (ESPN networks)

Coach: Jay Norvell, 3-9, entering second season

2017 record: 3-9, 3-5 in Mountain West

Player to watch: Malik Reed is making a switch to LB from DE, which could boost his production. Reed was third in the MW in sacks last season with 8.0, but 2.0 came against Hawaii and 3.5 against San Jose State, 10th and 12th in the league in sacks allowed.

Oh, that’s trouble: Fresno State last year caught QB Ty Gangi when he was still working through a new offense, and though he hit 64.6 percent of his passes he averaged just 5.3 yards per attempt. But Gangi just kept improving and his average jumped to 8.0 over the final seven games.

In play: Nevada could be a surprise team in the MW, but only if it has found some answers to a dreadful pass defense. Marcus McMaryion hit 75 percent of his passes (24 of 32) in a 41-21 victory over the Wolf Pack last season, and the Bulldogs were one of six opponents that hit on better than 70 percent of their throws. The ball went over Nevada players’ heads a lot — they gave up 27 pass plays of 30 or more yards, most in the conference. Nevada, too, had only four healthy cornerbacks available when it went through spring ball so credible answers could be difficult to come by even with seven returning starters including two who were first- or second-team all-conference.

Fresno State will win if: The Bulldogs can again cut down a solid offense. A year ago they forced six punts, held on downs three times and forced three turnovers. The Wolf Pack scored on only three of 16 series, its least efficient game in MW play.

Prediction: Fresno State 38, Nevada 24

WYOMING

Oct. 13, at Bulldog Stadium, TBA (ESPN networks)

Coach: Craig Bohl, 22-29 entering fifth season; 126-61 overall

2017 record: 8-5, 5-3 in Mountain West

Player to watch: Safety Andrew Wingard ranked sixth in the Mountain West last season with 114 tackles and among defensive backs that was the most in the conference and second-most in the nation. Wingard had 70 solo tackles.

Oh, that’s trouble: The Cowboys have eight starters returning from a defense that led the Mountain West and was tied for eighth in the nation in allowing 4.67 yards per play and led the nation in turnovers gained with 38 (20 interceptions, 18 fumble recoveries).

In play: Wyoming won eight games last season with an offense that generated only 286.0 yards and 23.5 points per game (126th and 104th in the nation), that when led by a quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. The next guy might not be as physically gifted as Josh Allen, but might have more success getting the football into the end zone with little explosiveness in the running game or at the wideout positions. That remains to be seen. Either way Wyoming will ride its defense again and that plan played, home and road a year ago. The Cowboys allowed only 14 touchdowns on the road last season, tied with Louisiana State for the seventh-fewest in the nation.

Fresno State will win if: To crack Wyoming, the Bulldogs are likely going to have to take a more aggressive offensive approach than a year ago when winning 13-7. At least this time, the Laramie weather isn’t a factor. In 2017, it was 27 degrees and windy at kickoff.

Prediction: Fresno State 24, Wyoming 6

NEW MEXICO

Oct. 20, at Dreamstyle Stadium, TBA (ESPN networks)

Coach: Bob Davie, 30-45 entering seventh season; 65-70 overall

2017 record: 3-9, 1-7 in Mountain West

Player to watch: Linebacker Alex Hart is the Lobos’ leading returning tackler, and could collide a few times with Josh Hokit. The Bulldogs’ running back could use some different escape moves. Hart, like Hokit, was a top-ranked wrestler when in high school.

Oh, that’s trouble: The Lobos will run the ball out of more of a spread-based attack, which could add some explosion that New Mexico lacked a year ago. It was just two years ago that New Mexico led the MW in rushing, churning out 6.6 yards per play and 350 per game.

In play: New Mexico lost its last seven games a year ago and went through a turbulent offseason including an in-house investigation that led to a 30-day suspension without pay for Davie. The Lobos’ coach was accused of racially insensitive conduct and mishandling a sexual misconduct accusation against one of his players. Davie at the MW Media Summit stressed a need to move forward, but things could continue to unravel if the losses continue to mount. New Mexico opens with Incarnate Word, but then goes to Wisconsin and New Mexico State (it has lost two in a row to the Aggies) and after a home date against Liberty opens conference play at UNLV and at Colorado State.

Fresno State will win if: This has not been a difficult formula, though the execution has been more difficult for some than others. Attack the run game and the offense becomes limited. That could change some with a new coordinator, but that’s the starting point.

Prediction: Fresno State 38, New Mexico 7

HAWAII

Oct. 27, at Bulldog Stadium, TBA (ESPN networks)

Coach: Nick Rolovich, 10-16 entering third season

2017 record: 3-9, 1-7 in Mountain West

Player to watch: John Ursua will need someone to throw him the football, but before going down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 6 last season, the junior wideout was leading the nation in receiving yards per game and second in receptions per game.

Oh, that’s trouble: Hawaii will put the ball in the air and teams that hit on high-percentage throws had some success against the Bulldogs last season. The five opponents that hit 60 percent of their passes averaged 26.8 points per game, the nine others just 13.0.

In play: Hawaii started 2-0 last season, finished 3-9 and in the offseason lost key pieces including quarterback Dru Brown and defensive tackle Viane Moala, graduate transfers headed to Oklahoma State and Utah. The Rainbow Warriors also are without their top two rushers from a year ago and three of their top four receivers. Rolovich is almost starting over installing a new offense and defense - Corey Batoon is his third defensive coordinator in as many years. There is a lot to get done before the Rainbow Warriors are competitive in the West Division, but the travel remains the same. It doesn’t help. Hawaii is just 4-20 in MW road games, two of those wins at San Jose State.

Fresno State will win if: The Bulldogs should be able to take advantage of all of the Rainbow Warriors’ soft spots, particularly a defense that allowed 8.9 yards per pass play, 29 passing TDs and a passing efficiency rating of 162.05, all worst in the conference.

Prediction: Fresno State 45, Hawaii 14

UNLV’s running back Lexington Thomas runs past Fresno State linebacker Justin Green, far left, during the second half of the Rebels’ 26-16 victory at Fresno State., Saturday, Oct. 28 2017. Gary Kazanjian ASSOCIATED PRESS

UNLV

Nov. 3, at Sam Boyd Stadium, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Coach: Tony Sanchez, 12-24 entering fourth season

2017 record: 5-7, 4-4 in Mountain West

Player to watch: UNLV averaged 5.5 yards rushing on first down, 5.8 on second. If the Bulldogs can limit the Rebels there, focus shifts to QB Armani Rodgers. The sophomore last season completed only 10 of 33 passes on third-and-long.

Oh, that’s trouble: UNLV has won only 10 MW games over the past four seasons, but three of those victories have come against the Bulldogs. Curiously, while 3-1 against Fresno State, the Rebels are just 1-3 against San Jose State.

In play: With Boise State looming the next week, the Bulldogs find themselves once again in a trap game against UNLV. The Rebels won 26-16 last year at Bulldog Stadium; Fresno State was 4-0 in the MW going into that game and just slogged through it, some costly mistakes in the fourth quarter negating every chance the Bulldogs had to get a lead. If they do that again, they will be in trouble. Sanchez is slowly building the Rebels and has some solid skill on offense led by running back Lexington Thomas, a preseason all-conference selection. For the Bulldogs attacking Rodgers is key, but, remember, it’s not everything; the Rebels beat Fresno State last season playing a quarterback who a week earlier had lined up at linebacker.

Fresno State will win if: Stopping the run obviously is paramount, but the Bulldogs’ offense will have to produce, also. It’ll be going up against a UNLV defense now led by coordinator Tim Skipper. The former Fresno State linebacker tries to breath some life into a low-impact UNLV defense that was 11th in the MW in sacks and TFLs.

Prediction: Fresno State 31, UNLV 23

Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien, center, hands off to Ryan Wolpin, left, during first half action Saturday, Nov. 24, 2017 in Fresno. Rypien was selected as the preseason offensive player of the year in the Mountain West Conference after passing for 2,877 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2017.

BOISE STATE

Nov. 9, at Albertson’s Stadium, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN2)

Coach: Bryan Harsin, 42-12 entering fifth season; 49-17 overall

2017 record: 11-3, 7-1 in Mountain West

Player to watch: Quarterback Brett Rypien returns, but without wideout Cedric Wilson, who had 83 receptions last season, 44 more than anyone else on the team. Rypien is the top returning passer in the MW, but will he be without a dynamic outside receiver?

Oh, that’s trouble: Fresno State has not won at Boise State since 1984, losing nine in a row. Last December the Bulldogs dropped the MW championship game 17-14, which is as close as they have been in the skid on the blue turf. The other eight were double-digit losses, two by 51 points and another by 46.

In play: It’s easy to stack up Rypien, running back Alexander Mattison, a solid offensive line and defense that returns a ridiculous 17 of its top 18 tacklers and put Boise State at the top of the MW. But, there are vulnerabilities. Will a big-play receiver develop, and if not what impact will that have on the offense? Boise State was second in the MW in scoring last season, but also held to 24 or fewer points five times including twice by Fresno State. That defense, minus linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (a Dallas Cowboys first-round draft pick), was well below average in the red zone, allowing opponents to score a TD 72.5 percent of the time, 11th in the MW and 120th in the nation. The real question: Can Fresno State take advantage?

Fresno State will win if: It needs to create plays. The Bulldogs beat Boise State at home and were winning the MW title game in the fourth quarter until Wilson beat them deep on a first-and-15 from the Boise State 5, a 59-yard gain setting up the winning touchdown.

Prediction: Boise State 23, Fresno State 21

San Diego State running back Juwan Washington tries to break a tackle by Fresno State safety Juju Hughes, top left, at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Washington will get the majority of work in the Aztecs’ backfield this season after backing up Rashaad Penny in 2017. Hayne Palmour SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE

SAN DIEGO STATE

Nov. 17, at Bulldog Stadium, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Coach: Rocky Long, 64-29 entering eighth season; 129-98 overall

2017 record: 10-3, 6-2 in Mountain West

Player to watch: The Aztecs are hoping Juwan Washington can do what Donnel Pumphrey did in 2014 and Rashaad Penny did last season in going from nine carries a game to 20-plus. With more work, Pumphrey had 1,873 yards and Penny had 2,248.

Oh, that’s trouble: When the Bulldogs took apart the San Diego State rushing game last season, allowing 165 yards at 4.2 per play and no TDs, the Aztecs were working with an offensive line that had only one returning starter. This season, they have five.

In play: The Aztecs and Bulldogs both have cross-divisional games at Boise State, but there is a big difference in those two games. San Diego State opens conference play on the blue turf in October, while the Bulldogs get the Broncos and Aztecs back-to-back. That’s a tough assignment, and no matter what happens with the Bulldogs in Boise, the MW West Division title figures to be riding on this game. To the plus for Fresno State, it proved last season that it could beat the Aztecs playing their game. San Diego State led the Mountain West averaging 5.7 yards per rush, but the Bulldogs scuttled that rushing game.

Fresno State will win if: QB Christian Chapman is a senior and more experienced now, but he has to prove he can make enough plays if a defense limits the Aztecs’ run game. In three losses last season, he hit just 28 of 57 passes (49.1 percent) with one TD.

Prediction: Fresno State 24, San Diego State 10

SAN JOSE STATE

Nov. 24, at Bulldog Stadium, TBA (ESPN networks)

Coach: Brent Brennan, 2-11 entering second season

2017 record: 2-11, 1-7 in Mountain West

Player to watch: The Spartans’ quarterbacks struggle with accuracy, but no matter where it’s thrown wideout Tre Hartley has a decent chance of tracking it down. He caught just 37 passes to lead the team, but did have back-to-back 100-yard games to end the season.

Oh, that’s trouble: There should be none, really. But the past two times Fresno State played San Jose State to end the regular season the Bulldogs lost 16-14 in 2016 and 62-52 in ‘13, that one snapping a 10-game winning streak when No. 16 in the nation.

In play: The Spartans have a new offensive coordinator but no clearer picture at the quarterback position, after putting up just 15.8 points a game and turning over the football 42 times in 2017. That was 11 more than any team in the country and the most by any team going back through 2008; no other team even got to 40 over the past 10 seasons. Fresno State had a ton riding on its game at San Jose State in 2013, losing 62-52, but that Spartans team had legitimate weaponry with QB David Fales and a solid corps of wideouts. This group scored just 55 points in its final four games last season.

Fresno State will win if: The Bulldogs are more efficient on offense than a year ago when winning at San Jose State 27-10. They averaged only 4.5 yards per play (their lowest in MW play) against a defense that allowed 6.2 yards per play and an MW-worst 499.3 per game.

Prediction: Fresno State 41, San Jose State 9