Fresno State Basketball Fresno State assistant Tarvish Felton on defensive effort vs. San Jose State January 09, 2021 02:56 AM

The Fresno State Bulldogs college basketball team won its second game in a row Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, shutting down San Jose State in the second half of a 79-64 victory. Associate head coach Tarvish Felton discusses the Bulldogs' efforts on defense.