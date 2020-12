Fresno State Basketball Bulldogs associate head coach Tarvish Felton on matchup vs. Fresno Pacific December 18, 2020 07:47 PM

Fresno State associate head coach Tarvish Felton breaks down Fresno Pacific, the Bulldogs' opponent Saturday at the Save Mart Center. It will be the Bulldogs' first game since Nov. 25 following a third pause due to COVID-19.