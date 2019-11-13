Freshman Jarred Hyder has 23 points, but Bulldogs fall in overtime at San Diego 72-66

Fresno State guard Noah Blackwell, right, and the Bulldogs were picked to finish sixth in the Mountain West in a preseason poll of media that covers the conference on a regular basis. The Bulldogs last season went 23-9, their fourth 20-win season in a row and the fifth in six years. ezamora@fresnobee.com

San Diego was an 0-2 basketball team coming off a game in which it hit just 38.9% of its shots, 28.6% from three and had 29 (not a typo) turnovers.

But Fresno State, even with senior point guard Noah Blackwell back on the floor, still had a lot of trouble with the Toreros and its own mistakes at the offensive end in a 72-66 overtime loss on Tuesday at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Fresno State senior Nate Grimes, right, had a second consecutive double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 72-66 loss at San Diego Tueuday, Nov. 12, 2019. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

The Bulldogs (1-2) rallied from 13 down and had a chance to win it in regulation on a drive by freshman Jarred Hyder, but that shot bounced off the rim and the game got away from them in the overtime period.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“I was proud of their effort, coming back in the second half. We just didn’t play good. It’s that simple,” coach Justin Hutson said.

“We can break it down more of making shots, turning the ball over, defensive breakdowns, not flowing in the offense, but we just didn’t play good. That’s going to happen with a young, inexperienced team, but it needs to happen less.”

San Diego, which made just 38.7% of its shots in the game, hit 4 of 6 in overtime and knocked down 9 of 11 foul shots.

Hyder, who had 26 points on Sunday in a victory over Winthrop, led the Bulldogs with 23 points. The freshman guard hit 8 of 18 shots and had eight rebounds and four assists. Nate Grimes had a second double-double in a row with 10 points and 12 rebounds and freshman Orlando Robinson had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

In isolation, Fresno State's Noah Blackwell scored his first basket for the season with this jump shot, which put the Bulldogs up 6-2 at USD.#GoDogs | #ValleyTough | #PrideOfTheValley | #AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/OO0k5M4sDl — Fresno State Men’s Basketball (@FresnoStateMBB) November 13, 2019

But Fresno State struggled to get much else at the offensive end. Blackwell, who was held out of the first two games of the season after violating institutional policy, was on the floor for 40 minutes and scored just five points with four assists.

Blackwell was 2 of 11, 0 of 7 from the 3-point line.

Senior New Williams played only three minutes, all in the first half. He had logged 35 in a loss at Oregon and 16 in a victory over Winthrop.

The Bulldogs hit only 35.9% of their shots and were 6 of 30 (20%) at the 3-point line. They also had just three assists over the final 26 minutes, through the second half and overtime.

Fresno State women 73, UC Davis 65

Maddi Utti, Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder combined to hit 20 of 40 shots and score 62 points and the Bulldogs took cashed in a decided advantage at the free throw line in a non-conference victory over the Aggies in their home opener at the Save Mart Center.

Utti and Hanna Cavinder scored 21 points and Haley Cavinder 20, while the rest of the Bulldogs were going 4 of 21, 1 of 8 from the 3-point line.

Fresno State (2-0) hit 19 of 25 foul shots while UC Davis was just 5 of 11.

The Bulldogs play at Montana on Friday at 6 p.m.