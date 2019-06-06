Mountain West releases 2019-20 basketball schedule. Here’s how it shapes up for Bulldogs

New Fresno State men’s basketball coach says he hopes to fill Save Mart Center Justin Hutson holds his first news conference as men's basketball head coach at Fresno State. Here's what he had to say and some facts about his career. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Justin Hutson holds his first news conference as men's basketball head coach at Fresno State. Here's what he had to say and some facts about his career.

The Mountain West released its 2019-20 basketball schedules on Thursday with Fresno State set to open conference play Dec. 4 against UNLV at the Save Mart Center.

The Bulldogs, who last season were 23-9 and 13-5 and in third place in the conference play, will play four home games in the first half of league play and five in the second and didn’t get much of a draw with their Saturday home dates.

Fresno State will play San Jose State, Boise State, New Mexico, Utah State and Wyoming on a Saturday at home – the Aggies are the likely preseason pick to win the Mountain West, but the Spartans, Broncos, Lobos and Cowboys all finished last season in the bottom half of the conference.

Some conference games will shift to Tuesday from Wednesday and to Sunday from Saturday to accommodate broadcasts on CBS Sports Network and ESPN – those selections are expected to be completed by late August. AT&T SportsNet and the Mountain West Network select games after the national TV lineup has been finalized. Game times will be set once all networks finalize their selections.

The Bulldogs this season return forward Nate Grimes, along with point guard Noah Blackwell, guard New Williams and forward Aguir Agau and add graduate transfer Daryl Edwards, transfers Chris Seeley and Jordan Campbell.

Coach Justin Hutson also will have 7-foot-2 center Assane Diouf, who sat out last season as a redshirt, and three incoming freshmen in Anthony Holland, Jarred Hyder and Orlando Robinson.

Fresno State is the only team to win a first-round bye at the conference tournament the past five seasons and also the only team to have won 10 or more league games.

The Mountain West also released the format and game times for the conference tournament, which will be played March 4-7 in Las Vegas.

Fresno State Mountain West basketball schedule

Dec. 4: UNLV at Fresno State

Dec. 7: Fresno State at Utah State

Jan. 1: Fresno State at San Diego State

Jan. 4: San Jose State at Fresno State

Jan. 8: Fresno State at New Mexico

Jan. 15: San Diego State at Fresno State

Jan. 18: Fresno State at Wyoming

Jan. 22: Fresno State at Colorado State

Jan. 25: Boise State at Fresno State

Jan. 29: Fresno State at Air Force

Feb. 1: New Mexico at Fresno State

Feb. 5: Colorado State at Fresno State

Feb. 8: Fresno State at UNLV

Feb. 12: Fresno State at San Jose State

Feb. 15: Utah State at Fresno State

Feb. 19: Air Force at Fresno State

Feb. 22: Fresno State at Nevada

Feb. 29: Wyoming at Fresno State

2020 Mountain West Tournament

At the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas

March 4

First round, Game 1: 11 a.m.

First round, Game 2: 1:30 p.m.

First round, Game 3: 4 p.m.

March 5

Quarterfinal, Game 1: noon

Quarterfinal, Game 2: 2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Game 3: 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Game 4: 8:30 p.m.

March 6

Semifinal, Game 1: 6 p.m.

Semifinal, Game 2: 8:30 p.m.

March 7

Championship: 3 p.m.