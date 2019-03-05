Fresno State women fall to San Diego State, locked into No. 4 seed in Mountain West tournament

Fresno State’s Maddi Utti, left, drives around Fresno Pacific’s Megan Sheret in December action. Utti, named Mountain West Conference Player of the Week earlier in the day Monday, March 4, 2019, had 10 points and 12 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 59-58 loss to San Diego State in the home regular-season finale. CRAIG KOHLRUSS Fresno Bee file