Fresno State women fall to San Diego State, locked into No. 4 seed in Mountain West tournament

Fresno Bee Staff

March 05, 2019 10:54 AM

Fresno State’s Maddi Utti, left, drives around Fresno Pacific’s Megan Sheret in December action. Utti, named Mountain West Conference Player of the Week earlier in the day Monday, March 4, 2019, had 10 points and 12 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 59-58 loss to San Diego State in the home regular-season finale.
The Fresno State women’s basketball team couldn’t quite dig out of a big deficit Monday night and lost 59-58 to San Diego State in the regular-season home finale at the Save Mart Center.

The Bulldogs shot just 35.5 percent and trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half and 12 points in the second half.

It was still 11 points with six minutes to play before Fresno State rallied one last time, getting within 59-58 on final-minute 3-pointers by Aly Gamez and Candice White, the latter with 10 seconds to play.

With 6 seconds left, the Bulldogs fouled San Diego State freshman Mallory Adams who missed both free throws. After a timeout to advance the ball to the frontcourt, Fresno State got the ball to reigning Mountain West Conference Player of the Week Maddi Utti whose shot from 10 feet was off the back rim.

Gamez had 18 points, White 12 points and Utti 10 points with 12 rebounds.

Fresno State (18-10, 11-6 MW) finishes the regular season Thursday night at San Jose State. The Bulldogs are locked into the No. 4 seed for the conference tournament and will play the No. 5 seed (Utah State or UNLV) Monday at 2:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus.

